Washington Football Team’s off-season is the biggest reason for 2021’s failures

The Washington Football Team has two wins of the season, so their season can still be saved in a top-heavy NFC. However, doesn’t it feel like this team is worse than their record says they are?

If you think about it, both wins didn’t really feel like wins. In both games – Week 2 vs the Giants and Week 4 vs the Falcons – Taylor Heinicke was forced to play hero to give the team last-ditch wins.

Good teams win convincingly against bad teams. Washington needed improbable fourth-quarter comebacks to beat New York and Atlanta. Washington was held scoreless against the Chiefs in the second half on Sunday after leading 13-10 and losing 18 points at home.

Do you see that pattern?

So, what or who is responsible for the football team’s shortcomings? While the head coach isn’t instilling the promised no-nonsense culture and countless players have relapsed after outstanding shows in 2020, we can’t help but point to the low season as the biggest culprit.

From last week: Washington’s problems aren’t hard to diagnose. Unlike last year, their off-season moves have not materialized. https://t.co/1OGR9hT57J – Ben Standig (@BenStandig) October 18, 2021

The Washington Football Team’s 2021 outdoor season was a disaster.

Does anyone disagree?

Let’s go back to last year. Logan Thomas, Ronald Darby, JD McKissic and Cornelius Lucas highlighted Washington’s free agent class. All the players arrived with question marks and each of them exceeded expectations.

While Darby has moved on, Thomas is an elite tight end, McKissic is the best third-down back in the league that no one is talking about, and Lucas only conceded two sacks on 536 snaps in 2020 and was even more dominant this year.

Okay, what about the design? Chase Young, one of the most elated pass-rushing prospects in recent memory, lived up to the hype by winning Defensive Rookie of the Year honors. The 2020 No. 2 overall pick yielded 7.5 sacks, 10 tackles for losses, 12 QB hits, 40 presses and four forced fumbles.

Antonio Gibson, chosen in the third round last year, is a certified stallion in the running back position… despite playing wide receiver for his two years at Memphis. What a find that was by the front office.

Additionally, Kamren Curl was a pleasant surprise last year and is the most consistent secondary performer this season.

Ron Rivera on Kam Curl: “He’s a good footballer and we have to find a way to keep him on the field as much as possible.” Curl played all 82 defensive snaps against the Chiefs. — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) October 18, 2021

Let’s fast-forward to 2021. William Jackson, Curtis Samuel, Ryan Fitzpatrick and Adam Humphries highlighted this year’s free agent class. Yaks.

Where do we actually start? For starters, Jackson doesn’t seem to fit the defensive scheme. He has the most penalties among defensive players and was supposed to have been called up for another on Sunday, but it was rejected because the receiver he covered, Demarcus Robinson, scored a TD on the game.

It’s not hard to call Jackson one of the worst signings of a team last season.

Not far behind him, however, is Curtis Samuel, who played all 30 snaps this season due to a groin injury. Samuel worsened the injury, which suspended him from the entire training camp, again in Week 5 and has been labeled week to week since.

At this point, it’s anyone’s guess whether the talented wideout, who signed Washington to a $34.5 million off-season three-year deal, will contribute this year.

Fitzpatrick, as we know, has been sidelined since week 1 with a hip subluxation. That was of course not his fault, but that is the risk you run when you hire a 38-year-old journeyman as a starter. While Taylor Heinicke started out strong in Fitz’s absence, he has since come back to earth.

As for Humphries, he was signed largely because of his history with Fitzpatrick. The shifty slot receiver has struggled without Fitz, averaging 2.5 catches for 24.8 yards per game. Again, not what Washington signed up for.

William Jackson just got beat for a 24-yard TD. Was called up for a hand to the face and Robinson was still five meters clear after Jackson fell.#WashingtonFootball signed Jackson to a #14M AAV deal this low season. Today was not a day that he would like to watch a movie of. — Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) October 17, 2021

Finally, we arrive at the 2021 concept class.

We spoke our piece about first-rounder Jamin Davis, who is clearly drafted with an eye to the future rather than a direct contributor. Blame the front office for anything you want for that approach, but fans are right to be confused about the number 19 overall pick of the team that has played 46% of defensive snaps so far.

In six games, Davis has just 27 tackles and one QB hit.

Washington’s second-round pick Sam Cosmi looks like a stud in the making with the right tackle. He’s already an elite run blocker, so no complaints there. Third-rounder Dyami Brown, on the other hand, has barely impressed. He suffered a knee injury and dropped a possible touchdown on Sunday. No, the catch wasn’t easy, but fans expect more from the former UNC star, and with good reason.

Washington struck gold in the third round a few years ago in the form of Terry Mclaurin. Currently, Brown has eight receptions for 81 yards in five games. By comparison, McLaurin posted 23 catches for 408 yards and five touchdowns in the first five games of his rookie year in 2019.

As for the rest of the 2021 draft class, Benjamin St-Juste has cooled off after a hot start. Other than that, long-click Camaron Cheeseman is the only consistent contributor.

It’s really not that complicated. While Washington earns all the slingshots and darts they’ve taken during their 2-4 start, and fans earn answers as to why some returning players aren’t performing up to snuff, keep in mind that they’ve gotten largely zero production from most of their newcomers.

That would sabotage any team. It’s far from the only problem in Ashburn, but the 2021 offseason is the biggest culprit for the early season failures in Washington, and it’s not that close.