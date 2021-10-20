Tennis center gets $1 million to build dome





A portion of $3.3 million to be spent by the county to improve sports facilities in the city, including the Mount Baldy ski area and Fort William Gardens.

THUNDER BAY Year-round tennis will soon be a reality again in Thunder Bay. The Thunder Bay tennis center, backed by $1 million in provincial money funded by the Northern Ontario Heritage Fund Corporation, plans to install a bubble over six courts that will host both tennis and tennis. pickle Play 12 months a year. It’s great news for the tennis community, said Mark facade, president of the Thunder Bay Tennis Center. It gives us the opportunity to play tennis and pickle 12 months a year and it gives us the opportunity to increase our programming for both the juniors and the adults. There is also an opportunity to bring tourism into the community through larger events, with such a large structure, facade said. Not having an indoor facility in recent years hurts, the club’s vice president said after Pinta on Monday, following an announcement from Northern Development, Mines, Natural Resources and Forestry Minister Greg Rickford on Tuesday, outside an upgraded Fort William Gardens. We have been looking for an indoor facility for a few years now. For years we had the privilege of using the Confederation College bubble. But now that the new facility is there and tennis is not part of that, the search has begun and we were very excited that we could now take further steps to get us a new facility. facade said the timing couldn’t be better in Canada, where several tennis stars have jumped onto the international stage, led by former US Open champion Bianca Andrescu. Interest in the sport north of the border is unprecedented, facade said. I think the timing is phenomenal. I know the world has been turned upside down in the last 18 months, but tennis was one of the few activities that people could participate in. When you see all of our Canadian athletes excel at the sport and you can pick up a racket, the timing couldn’t have worked out better for us, he said. Rickford praised more than $3.3 million in sports-related spending by his administration, including $934,875 for the Mount Baldy ski area to make it a year-round tourist destination, $760,000 for a year-long bike path network in Trowbridge Forest, $ 57,671 for an accessible commercial kitchen at Lappe Ski Center and $551,276 to the city of Thunder Bay to make the aforementioned improvements to the Gardens, a 70-year-old facility that will host the Scotties Tournament of Hearts early next year. The money is well spent, said Rickford. This isn’t just money for Thunder Bay to host the Scotties Tournament of Hearts, it’s about legacy infrastructure that will be here for the benefit of others, Rickford said. Honestly, the skiing, which brings us back to some of our traditions here, is the demand for alpine skiing. And I’m a big fan of pickle.

