Hernandez stands out in goal and class

One hundred miles per hour that’s how fast a hockey shot can reach when hit toward the goal. But for Ohio State senior goalkeeper Aaliyah Hernandez, the world slows down for a moment as she makes the save.

Quick reactions are important in any sport, but that’s a job for field hockey goalkeepers when they step onto the field.

For Hernandez, however, it’s less about having quick reflexes and more about preventing the ball from being shot at her in the first place by communicating with other players. Hernandez said a big part of her strategy is talking to her teammates to make sure they all work together on the field.

One of the key points I take into the game is communication, Hernandez said. If my defense knows what to do, then we’re gold.”

In 2018, Hernandez joined the Ohio state hockey team as a freshman from Virginia Beach, Virginia.

In her freshman year, she won Big Ten Player of the Week when she knocked out Kent State and James Madison. Hernandez’s success continued during sophomore year as she won two Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week honors.

This season, Hernandez is in the Top 5 of the Big Ten in both shutouts and saves per game, averaging just over four. Her best performances this year were against No. 14 Wake Forest and No. 2 Michigan, where she had 10 saves.

Hernandez added that her main goal is to save every ball that comes her way. This allows her to slow down a fast game, which makes her job as a goalkeeper easier.

This season, Hernandez has already won both a Big Ten and National Player of the Week for her performances in September against Wake Forest and Appalachian State.

Her shutout against the Demon Deacons was the 11th of her career, and the Buckeyes have only reached the middle of the season.

Senior back Julia Dickinson, who entered Ohio the same year as Hernandez, said the goalkeeper makes her job with the defense much easier in the way she communicates what’s happening on the field.

I never feel panicked in the backfield, especially when Aaliyah is talking to us, Dickinson said. As a defender it is very useful to have someone in the back who can see the field and steer us in the right direction as we play.

Hernandez’s effective communication on the field has led the Buckeyes to a 7-7 record and number 19 ranking in the country.

Not only can Hernandez keep up with the speed of hockey, but she can also combine her time playing the game she loves with her studies.

Majoring in biology, Hernandez hoped to become a nurse anesthetist after graduation, and she achieved impressive grades during her first three years at Ohio State.

Hernandez was an Ohio State Scholar Athlete twice in 2018 and 2020, while also being an Academic All-Big Ten in those same two years.

Hernandez was also part of the National Field Hockey Coaches Association National Academic Squad, which requires a GPA of 3.3 or higher, in all of her years at Ohio State.

Hernandez said she balances her education and hockey by working it out in her head and always making sure she has time for each.

I think mentally, okay, how can I focus and divide my time in a way that benefits me, both in academia and in sports? said Hernandez. I like to just respect hockey for what it is and respect academics for what they are.

Along the way, Hernandez formed great relationships with her teammates and is now, as a veteran, a leader for the team.

Head coach Jarred Martin said that while Hernandez has great skills on the field, she also shines.

Off the field you will find someone who is just a great teammate, and she is very attentive, just to do everything for this team, said Martin. She’s been doing that all her career at Ohio State.