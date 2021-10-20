Can Cincinnati Shake Up College Football’s Playoff Field?

Alabama and the state of Ohio lost. Clemson has lost twice. Georgia is on pole position for its first national title in more than 40 years. But in a college football year of the unexpected, perhaps the most surprising news is this: Cincinnati is the No. 2 team in the country.

With a record of 6-0, the Bearcats are now in line to be the first non-Power 5 team to make it to the four-team College Football Playoff. (Notre Dame is an independent in football, but its storied history, huge fan base and big budget make it considered the equivalent of a Power 5 team.)

But will Cincinnati make it? And how did that happen in a sport where a handful of elite teams always seem to be at the top?

Where did Cincinnati come from?

Cincinnati does not have a storied football history. It has never won a major bowl game, the Bearcats have a record of 8-9 in bowls and was 4-8 as recently as 2017, Coach Luke Fickells’ first season. But under Fickell, the team has since risen in the college football hierarchy with just two, three and one losses in the past three seasons.