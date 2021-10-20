Hockey Hall of Famer Mike Bossy Announces He Has Lung Cancer

Former New York Islanders winger and TVA hockey analyst Mike Bossy battles lung cancer.

He announced the news in a letter to TVA Sports on Tuesday.

“It is with great sadness that I have to take a break from you guys for a much needed break. During this break I am being treated for lung cancer. (The score is) 1-0 so far, but I have not said my last word,” he wrote. bossy.

“I intend to fight with all the determination and fire you’ve seen me show on the ice.”

Referring to viewers, he added: “You will never be far off in my mind. Rather, you have a choice seat and are part of what motivates me to get better.

“Like all athletes preparing for the greatest achievement of their lives, I will need all my strength and all my concentration.”

Bossy, 64, helped the Islanders win the Stanley Cup four times in a row, starting in 1980.

The Montreal native scored 573 goals and 1,126 points in 10 seasons.

Bossy won the Calder trophy as the NHL’s top rookie in 1987 and the Conn Smythe as the league’s MVP in 1982. He also received the Lady Byng trophy for athleticism in 1983, ’84 and ’86.

In 1991 he was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame.