Iowa State Football Post-Mortem: Farmageddon
Well, guys, we didn’t lose to Farewell Week last week, so it’s time to head to the Little Apple to take on the Kansas State Wildcats in the Farmageddon Hundred Seventh Meeting.
4th quarter defense
Okay, so maybe if you’re leading 27-7, the defense won’t play 100% every time, but the Cyclones looked a little more passive than most people would have liked. Deuce Vaughn was largely restrained (come back to that later) and nearly doubled his yardage in the 4th quarter alone to 87 yards. Joe Ervin also ran the ball well against us in the 4th, totaling 60 yards on 8 carries. Again, you probably don’t expect 10 of your opponents to play 17 in a 2 to 3 possession game in the 4th quarter, but that’s something to keep an eye on for the future.
4th and goal
Okay. I really hate picking players in the What Went Wrong section of these articles, but TJ Tampa has to make that game on the 4th and the goal in the 4th quarter. He knows this. He is a young guy and I have no doubt that he will learn from that game and excel in the future as a result, but seeing that ball slip through his fingers was definitely not what you want to see. Damn, learn to take it down. Or just make the game later and celebrate on the sidelines with the turnover belt. Anyway, hell is better because of the mistake, but it’s a mistake you don’t want to worry about.
Last 2 offensive moves
Breece Hall overshadowed the 200-meter mark on the ground for the first time in his career on Saturday. Then we gave him 2 more plays for -7 yards, bringing him back to 197. Still a career high, but damn.
ANDREW. DAMN. MEVIS.
THAT’S WHAT I’M TALKING ABOUT, ANDREW! The man, the myth, the Mevis went 4 for 4 on his field goals. Not only that, he hit from 40+ on ALL 4 of the attempts. He also (for the most part) kept the ball out of Malik Knowles’ hands on kick-off, which was a HUGE win for the special teams. In his performance, he won Big 12 Special Teams Player of the Week and also caught the attention of a certain CFB Award. Mevis also received 1 of 3 Lou Groza Star of the Week mentions at Cayden Camper (Colorado State) and Marshall Meeder (Central Michigan.)
offence. Yes everything.
Brock Purdy had one of his best games ever on Saturday night. He didn’t light it by four hundred yards, he didn’t have 4 TDs in 5 passes, he didn’t rush for 70 yards, but he was stable in the pocket, he was deadly on his way and he put the ball on the money every time he got asked. He was particularly good on the 3rd down as he led the Cyclones to 9 out of 15 on the 3rd downs. Considering we hit a 30-40% clip for this week, I’d say 9 out of 15 is pretty good. Speaking of pretty well, Breece Hall is just that.
And what about freshman Jaylin Noel leading the team in both catches (5) and yards (48)? Even the offensive line had one of their best games of the year and started (along with the tight ends, shoutout to Charlie Kolar, Chase Allen and Jared Rus) by clearing the way for Breece Hall to finish the first game of the game 75 meters to the house (shown above.)
When the Cyclones failed to score on the first game of the game, they took 10 minutes off the clock on 18 93-meter checkers. Okay, they only did that once too, but it was sooo nice to see the attack show their ability to do both. Descending the trajectory required explosive actions, but you also needed drives to suck the life out of the opponent’s defenses to wipe out the game. Keep doing that, and I’d have something to say to Oklahoma State, Texas and Oklahoma at the top of the Big 12.
A complete game from the attack was well worth the wait. They didn’t score the most points this season, but this felt like the most balanced attack of all parties.
With Deuce Vaughn
As was always the case, Jon Heacock and Co. the opposing team’s biggest threat and were able to contain him. Deuce Vaughn was an absolute non-factor for the first 3 quarters, holding the Wildcats to just 7 points in the first quarter and shutting them out in the 2nd and 3rd. The 4th quarter was a bit of a scare as Vaughn and Ervin got some holes to run through, but the game was largely out of reach at that point. Vaughn was such in the first 3 quarters that the back was only 60 yards in that time frame. The Cyclones held Deuce to his 2nd lowest total yardage game of the season at one hundred and seventeen, but in the only game worse than #22, Oklahoma State let him find the end zone. The Cyclones held out Vaughn, his first game without a touchdown since the Wildcats 45-0 loss in Ames last November.
offence: A+
Defense: AN
Special teams: AN
Will MacDonald: Still very good at football
Little Apple Win: Crazy at last….
Next one: #8 State of Oklahoma
