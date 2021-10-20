The all-female on-duty team is working on a junior hockey game for the first time





For Grace Barlow, it was an exciting experience to be a part of the BC Hockey League (BCHL)’s first-ever women-only team to play a Canadian Junior A hockey game. On Sunday at 4 p.m. PT, BCHL officials Barlow and Megan Howes refereed the game between Langley Rivermen and Surrey Eagles at the South Surrey Arena, while Melissa Brunn and Colleen Geddes worked the lines. The BCHL says it has had female officers in the past, but this is the first time an all-duty team has been made up of women. Barlow, a Prince George, BC student at the University of British Columbia, is in her first season in the league as a referee. She says that as a former athlete she loves hockey games. “I’ve been an athlete all my life, and I can just continue to compete and be on the ice with those players who are still so passionate about it … it’s exciting and it just gives me a purpose,” she told host Sarah Penton on CBC’s Radio West on Monday. But Barlow says she feels she’s getting more criticism from spectators than a male umpire would face. “Unfortunately, we are not seen as equals in the hockey games, and it is a difficult one that we still have to deal with,” she said. “But hopefully with our hard work and dedication and passion for the game, hopefully that can be overlooked and we can just be seen as other officials on the ice.” Brunn, who grew up in Kamloops, BC but now lives in Kelowna, has played a BCHL game in the past. She says more women are finding a passion for hockey and getting more opportunities to become a professional player. “There’s a path that you can stay on the ice and get involved, and honestly still be able to compete at a really high level,” she said. Radio West. The all-female on-duty team worked on Sunday’s game between Langley Rivermen and Surrey Eagles at the South Surrey Arena. (BC Hockey League) Brunn says she doesn’t feel pressured to work harder than men, but she thinks she asks more questions than male officials when learning how to run a competition. “I spend a lot of time asking questions of the other male peers in the competition by asking them questions about how they went through their process,” she said. “I definitely include as many of them as I can.” Brunnis encourages young women interested in hockey games to contact BCHL officials. Currently, the BCHL has 120 officers, only five of whom are women.

