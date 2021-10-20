Johnson Finishes Fourth in Stroke Play at Jackson T. Stephens Cup





ROLAND, Ark. Ole Miss’s women’s golf team closed the final round of stroke play at the Jackson T. Stephens Cup on Tuesday, finishing in a tie for third in the team standings after a round of 289 (+1) on the day. In what was a fierce battle for the #2 spot in the Match Play Championship, the Rebels fell just one blow to South Carolina, who finished the day with a team score of 291 (+3). Ole Miss finished the tournament with the highest number of birdies in the field, totaling 47 over the course of the tournament. “We played solid as a team today”, head coach Kory Henkes said. “We told our team how important every shot was today, the perfect example. We missed one shot to face LSU.” Entering the day tied for the fifth, Julia Johnson came into round three of stroke play knowing she needed a flurry of birdies to catch the leaders to try and secure her fifth individual title of her career. Johnson’s first nine holes did just that, with the senior birding four and having a two-under start to her round. Despite this early push from Johnson, it wasn’t enough to push the St. Gabriel, Louisiana native past her competition as Johnson finished her round with a tie at par, 72, finishing in fourth place. Her tournament consisted of a total of 11 birdies, five of which were in round three, which tied for all golfers in Roland this week. Also a strong show on the day was Chiara Tamburlini , who finished her third round in 13th place after a 73 (+1) on the day. Tamburlini’s finish in 13th place overshadowed her season-high finish of the Blessings Collegiate Invitational, where the junior finished in a tie for 14th. Andrea Lignell set her best round of the tournament in Tuesday’s third round, with three birdies en route to her round of 73 (+1). Lignell eventually finished 14th, her highest individual finish of the season to date. Red Shirt Freshmen McKinley Cunningham continued to set new career highs for himself after a scorching third round in the Jackson T. Stephens Cup, where Cunningham recorded a new 18-hole career low of 71 (-1) on the day, dropping six birdies in the process. Cunningham would also set a new 54-hole career-low score of 227 (+11), while earning the first top-20 finish of her young career by finishing in a tie for 18th place. The Clarksville, Tennessee native finished her tournament with a total of 10 birdies, leaving just three golfers for the highest number of birdies over the course of the tournament. Completion of the game for the rebels was freshman Natacha Host Husted , who finished her first collegiate tournament with a 78 (+6) in round three to finish in a tie for 18th place alongside her teammate Cunningham. Host Husted ended her tournament with a total of 11 birdies, equalizing Julia Johnson for most of all golfers playing in the tournament. Ole Miss will now face off against the team they took in third place on the standings, Arkansas, in the match play event for third place on Wednesday, which begins at 9:20 a.m. CT. Golf Channel will be covering tomorrow’s match play final from 2pm CT. “We are looking forward to a tough game against the number 1 ranked team tomorrow,” Henkes said. “Arkansas is a solid group of golfers that will test our game and we look forward to the challenge.” (1) LSU vs. (2) South Carolina

(3) Ole Miss vs. (4) Arkansas (5) Virginia vs (6) Baylor 4. Julia Johnson : 75-74-72221 (+5)

13. Chiara Tamburlini : 75-77-73225 (+9)

T14. Andrea Lignell : 79-74-73226 (+10)

T18. McKinley Cunningham : 78-78-71227 (+11)

T18. Natacha Host Husted : 73-76-78227 (+11) 1. LSU: 298-293-291882 (+18)

2. South Carolina: 300-299-291890 (+26)

T3. Be Mass: 301-301-289891 (+27) T3. Arkansas: 305-291-295891 (+27)

5. Virginia: 298-304-299901 (+37)

6. Baylor: 303-310-297910 (+46)

