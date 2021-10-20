BYU vs. Washington State NCAA Football Odds, Plays and Insights | October 23, 2021





September 18, 2021; Provo, Utah, USA; BYU Cougars head coach Kalani Sitake is interviewed by ESPN sideline reporter Stormy Buonantony after the game against the Arizona State Sun Devils at LaVell Edwards Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports Oddsmakers give the BYU Cougars (5-2) the advantage against the Washington State Cougars (4-3) on Saturday, October 23, 2021. BYU is preferred with 4.5 points. The over/under is set at 55.5 for the outing. For more great betting and fantasy insights, join the SI Winners Club newsletter. Opportunities for BYU vs. Washington State Opportunities thanks to SI Sportsbook. Favorite Scatter Total BYU -4.5 55.5 More/less insights BYU, along with its opponents, has only scored more than 55.5 points twice this season.

In 42.9% of Washington state games this season (3/7), the teams combined scored more than Saturday’s total of 55.5.

The two teams together score 52.4 points per game, 3.1 less than the over/under in this game.

The combined 48.7 points per game awarded by these two teams this season is 6.8 less than the 55.5 total in this game.

The average total in BYU Cougars games this season is 55, 0.5 points less than Saturday’s total of 55.5.

The total of 55.5 points for this game is 3.1 points below the average total of 58.6 points per game in Washington State Cougars games this season. BYU Stats and Trends Against the spread, BYU stands 3-4-0 this year.

This season, the BYU Cougars have only one against the spread win in four games as a favorite of 4.5 points or more.

BYU’s games this year have hit more than twice in seven chances (28.6%).

The BYU Cougars gain just one point more per game (26.7) than the Washington State Cougars give up (25.7).

BYU is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall this season when the team scores more than 25.7 points.

The BYU Cougars get 404 yards per game, just 11.7 more than the 392.3 the Washington State Cougars give up per matchup.

When BYU is over 392.3 yards, the team is 1-3 against the spread and 2-2 overall.

The BYU Cougars have seven giveaways this season, while the Washington State Cougars have 15 takeaways.

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for BYU at SISsportsbook. Washington State Statistics and Trends Washington state has four wins against the spread in seven games this year.

This season, the Washington State Cougars have two against the spread wins in three games as an underdog of 4.5 points or more.

Washington State’s games this season have hit more than twice in seven chances (28.6%).

The Washington State Cougars score 25.7 points per game, comparable to the 23 the BYU Cougars allow.

When Washington state brings in more than 23 points, it’s 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Washington State Cougars get only 15.7 yards less per game (375.9) than the BYU Cougars allow (391.6).

When Washington State accumulates over 391.6 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

This season, the Washington State Cougars have turned the ball 12 times, one more than the BYU Cougars’ takeaways (11).

go to SISsportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup. Seasonal stats BYU Statistics Washington State 26.7 Avg. Points scored 25.7 23 Avg. Points allowed 25.7 404 Avg. Total number of yards 375.9 391.6 Avg. Total allowed yards 392.3 7 giveaways 12 11 Takeaways 15

