Field Hockeys Finest: Missy Meharg Wins Her 600th Game

When Meharg arrived at College Park as an assistant coach in 1985, no one could predict how much success she would have.

Just three years later, Meharg was promoted to head coach, and while her first season at College Park was considered a success as her team went 11-9-1 and made it to the NCAA tournament, there was much more to come.

During her 34 years as head coach, Meharg has taken the field hockey program from grand to elite, while cultivating what is considered the gold standard program in Maryland.

In 2021, the program is currently in the hunt for a national championship as they are once again in the top ten. This year’s captain, college graduate Brooke DeBerdine, has been Meharg’s go-to leader because she embodies everything Meharg wants in a captain.

DeBerdine and her sister, Emma, ​​both play on the team, and the 2020 All-Big Ten First Team performer couldn’t imagine playing for anyone else.

There are almost no words to describe Missy, Brooke DeBerdine said. Any player who gets through this program will tell you how amazing she is. She is a coach, a leader and a role model for all of us. This is the best program in the country, and that’s because of it and the quality of both athletes and people it brings into it.