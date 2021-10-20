National table tennis official announced the list of World Table Tennis Championships, officially preparing for the start of closed training, Xu Xin Malong was entrusted with important duties





Speaking of this year’s busiest sporting event, it’s none other than table tennis. From this year’s Olympic Games in Tokyo to the National Games, from world competitions to domestic table tennis competitions have just ended. The Table Tennis Super League is now gearing up for a new round of matches! This year’s table tennis players have almost no time to rest, and really responded to the sense that the table tennis players are either in the game or on their way to the game. At present, all athletes gather in Wenzhou Sports Center for training, the first event in preparation for the first world competition in the cycle of the Paris Olympic Games, Houston Table Tennis Competition! And this year’s table tennis competition in Houston is a rare opportunity for all Chinese table tennis players. If you can seize the opportunity of this competition and achieve excellent results on the field, you have high hopes of competing in the next Olympics. Therefore, they hope to get a new cycle of Olympic opportunities in this competition for every athlete of the Chinese national table tennis team, but it depends on who is the king who can win in the end. Judging by the current situation, in the women’s national table tennis team, three people have already received tickets to participate. The three athletes are Chen Meng, Wang Manyu and Sun Yingsha. Two of the men’s table tennis teams also won tickets, namely Liang Jingkun and Fan Zhendong! But in the recent period, there is one small detail that makes everyone think. The training list of the national men’s table tennis team puts two veterans Ma Long and Xu Xin in the foreground, and Fan Zhendong as This time, the world’s number one male table tennis player, and also got a train ticket to the table tennis table competition, but she was not awarded as ranked first! On the contrary, let’s look at the situation of the women’s table tennis team. The women’s table tennis team is ranked first by Chen Meng. The second is Sun Yingsha, followed by Wang Manyu. As a veteran, Liu Shiwen is in fourth place. In fact, you can tell from this simple little detail that Fan Zhendong is on the pitch. This is also a certain concession, and this is also a more important hint that the Chinese national table tennis team is now making. The next table tennis competition will be held. Among them, Ma Long and Xu Xin, the two most important veterans, will certainly occupy an important position. And in the new tournament cycle, the two protagonists are still indispensable roles in the national table tennis team. It doesn’t matter to us who goes to the competition, because all the players selected by the coaching staff represent the strongest strength and the best style of play in Chinese table tennis, just like in China now. For the key veterans of the team, Ma Long and Xu Xin have many qualities of noble spirit in the game, which are worth learning from the young players such as Wang Chuqin and Fan Zhendong. At the same time, we also very much hope and look forward to this year’s Chinese table tennis to achieve a very ideal and satisfying result in a world competition!

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://min.news/en/sport/616af89e4bdf5b49459e8070d048b640.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

