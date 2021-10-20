Orlando Tubby Smith quits Jersey

LEXINGTON, Ky. Orlando “Tubby” Smith, who coached the University of Kentucky’s men’s basketball program to the 1998 national championship and several Southeastern Conference titles, will receive a jersey in his honor, director of athletics Mitch Barnhart announced on Tuesday. The official ceremony will take place on December 31 during the UK’s home game against Smith’s current squad, High Point University.

“It is with great pride, pleasure and a sense of excitement that we add one more name to the list of people who will see their name on the rafters of the Rupp Arena and that is Orlando ‘Tubby’ Smith,” said Barnhart. “A national coach, national coach of the year, a gentleman who has brought so much class, honor and excellence to the UK, Tubby is special and so deserves it. We are grateful to have the opportunity to honor him and will do so when his team is coming to play the Cats in December Many people will want to come back to be a part of that time Tubby and (wife) Donna have contributed so much to the structure of the University of Kentucky and we would like to thank them in a special way.”

Smith was the head coach of the Wildcats for 10 years, from the 1997-98 season to the 2006-07 season. His first team became known as the “Comeback Cats” after the Wildcats cleared multiple double-digit deficits en route to a 35-4 record and the UK’s seventh NCAA championship. Trailing 17 points to Duke with less than 10 minutes to play in the Regional South Finals, the Wildcats stormed back and won 86-84. Trailing 10 to Stanford in the second half of the NCAA Semifinals, the Cats clawed back to force overtime and an eventual 86-85 win. And it wouldn’t have been fitting if the UK hadn’t trailed Utah by 10 points at halftime of the title slope, rallied again to win the trophy with a score of 78-69.

During his 10 seasons, Smith coached the Cats to at least 22 wins per season, totaling a 263-83 record (76.0%) with the Blues and Whites. His teams have won five regular season SEC championships and five SEC tournaments, including a league championship (regular season or tournament) in seven of his 10 years with the UK. His teams advanced to the NCAA Tournament in all 10 seasons, including six trips to the Sweet 16, and had a 23-9 record (71.9%) in the national playoffs.

Smith was a three-time National Coach of the Year (1998, 2003, 2005) and three-time SEC Coach of the Year roster during his stay in the United Kingdom. He also spent two seasons in the UK as an assistant coach, 1989-90 and 1990-91, where he helped rebuild the program and set a 22-6 record and SEC-best 14-4 league mark during the ’91 campaign.

During his outstanding career, Smith also served as head coach at Tulsa, Georgia, Minnesota, Texas Tech and Memphis before his current position at his alma mater. He will go into the coming season with a career record of 631-355 as head coach.

Smith was notified by Barnhart earlier Tuesday via a surprise Zoom call.

“That’s very humble,” Smith said during the conversation. “I’m definitely grateful to have had the opportunity to run that program. There are great people, great fans. You can’t find better people. They have a passion for the game, not just basketball, but the Wildcats, period.” Thanks for that, we look forward to it.

“Do you have enough tickets for my family?” Smith continued laughing. “You know we have 17 brothers and sisters, it’s going to be an empty town in Scotland, Maryland!”

Smith will be the 44th retired jersey to hang in the rafters of the Rupp Arena, which will include fellow National Championship coaches Adolph Rupp, Joe B. Hall and Rick Pitino.

“Tubby and I have been friends for years,” Calipari said. “He so deserves this honor. He has won big here and he did it with class. Tubby has influenced so many people in and around this program and he is loved by the players who played before him and by this fan base. I can’t waiting to see his banner up.”

Smith was chosen by the Retired Jersey Subcommittee of the UK Athletics Hall of Fame Committee. The UK Athletics Hall of Fame was established in 2005 to recognize and honor individuals whose participation and contributions have enriched and enhanced the University’s athletics programme. There is a five-year waiting period after leaving the UK to be considered for Hall of Fame induction. Hall of Famers are eligible for jersey retirement five years after being elected to the Hall of Fame.