Bad news in table tennis! Former national table tennis world champion dies of cancer at age 76: seniors go all the way

Recently, there has been some bad news in the table tennis world: Hu Yulan, the former national table tennis player and the third women’s singles champion at the World Table Tennis Championships, died of cancer on October 18 local time in Paris, France. age of 76 years. The life of Hu Yulan is very legendary. She started training systematically at the age of 14 and quickly progressed to the provincial and national teams. She also turned from a chipper to an attacking player and then won the world championship; After his retirement, Hu Yulan He trained famous players such as Geng Lijuan in China, and later went abroad to develop and led the French team to win medals at the World Table Tennis Championships. Do you understand her legendary stories? Born in 1945, Hu Yulan is a famous athlete in the history of Liaoning sports and is also a very talented athlete. As mentioned, she didn’t start learning to play until she was 14 years old, and at first she still took a pen-hold shot, then turned into a horizontal cut, then turned into a horizontal shot. As a result, she was still able to gallop across the field. , repeatedly won the gold medal. From today’s point of view, Hu Yulan’s career experience is unimaginable, but she relies on her extraordinary talent and the help of the times (the level of professionalism in table tennis was not particularly high then, and athletes who changed their playing style are not uncommon ). Therefore, a series of achievements has been put in place that the younger generations can hardly achieve, and the old fans are deeply impressed. In 1964, 19-year-old Hu Yulan officially entered the door of the national team, and then became famous in the world arena. But it was also at a critical point in the development of her career that Hu Yulan was hit just as much as countless national table tennis players at the time. As a result, it was unfortunate that she missed the World Series for several years. But gold still glitters. On the advice of the responsible coach, Hu Yulan officially changed to a horizontal offensive style and then won the women’s singles championship in the World Table Tennis Championships in 1973, when she was 28 years old. It’s a late bloomer, but gets stronger with age! In 1975, 30-year-old Hu Yulan finished her journey to the World Table Tennis Championships with a team gold medal and then began to transform into a coach. Since coming into contact with many playing styles, Hu Yulan is also able to teach according to her aptitude, has developed many table tennis talents for China and France and has made her own unique contribution to the development of international table tennis. The Sri Lankan has passed away, here’s a silent tribute! Though living abroad in her later years, Hu Yulan contributed her most precious childhood to China’s table tennis career and promoted the power of Chinese football in the world arena, which will forever earn the respect of fans and friends: go all out, senior!

sources 1/ https://google.com/ 2/ https://inf.news/en/sport/e0df0a51140ceeef688234b4c8404f3b.html The mentioned sources can contact us to remove/change this article

