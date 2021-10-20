Kansas State football coach Chris Klieman tries to look at the positives

MANHATTAN As the Kansas State Wildcats returned to work this week, looking to bounce back from a third straight loss, Chris Klieman gave his players high marks for resilience.

“Thank God we’re a close team because you can be divided when you have adversity, and I’m happy with our leadership, our older guys, the (leadership) council that can bring the guys together,” Klieman said Tuesday. , reflecting Saturday’s 33-20 loss against Iowa State. “Guys know. Guys know we have to take responsibility to get this going in the right direction.”

But more importantly, Klieman added, his players need to stay positive. So much so that he even begged the media to give them some slack.

“Sometimes we tend to look at it from a negative point of view,” he said. “I’m telling you, 18- to 22-year-olds can’t handle the negative side. I’m asking you. I’m asking for your help. We need to be more positive.

“I know we can play better. You know we can play better. But we have to give these kids more positive things because we have a great locker room there and kids who care about each other, kids who love each other, coaches who are in these kids believe, and we cannot give them up.”

Of the loss of the state of Iowa, the Wildcats fell to 3-3 overall and 0-3 in the Big 12 heading into Saturday’s 11 a.m. game at Texas Tech. But the mood of the players remained high.

“Of course you’re going to win some (and) you’re going to lose some,” said cornerback Julius Brents, an Iowa transfer. “But the way our guys reacted in the locker room, just having a positive attitude and picking everyone up, was really interesting to see.

“I’ve been part of some teams where things can go wrong and you can hear noises from outside, but the way this team has reacted has made us all want the team to get better.”

Offensive tackle Cooper Beebe saw a team redouble its efforts to get back on track.

“I think we did very well,” he said. “We’ve lost three in a row and that hurts of course, but (during) the weights on Monday I see guys doing their best because we want to win.

“We have a team that is capable of winning in this competition. People are starting to do a lot more extra things. We want to win.”

Quarterback Skylar Thompson urged his teammates after the game to look inward for ways to help turn the team’s fate. On Tuesday, Klieman included the technical staff in that comparison.

“We took responsibility on Sunday for some things where we had mental mistakes on both sides of the ball or with special teams,” he said. “You can’t do that to the kids.”

And that was his message to the team.

“We talked about that all day Sunday and half Monday,” he said. “Then we met some guys on the leadership board on Monday afternoon and the team late Monday afternoon to try and explain to those guys, ‘Hey, we need to take some responsibility on this as coaches too.’

“Everyone has to give a little bit more. Everyone can stand up a little bit more and everyone can probably take a little more ownership of their role, but so are coaches. This is not just offense, just defense, just one part of offense , part of the defense. This is a collective group and it starts with us.”

Those comments were not lost on Thompson, a sixth-year senior.

“We also met with Coach Klieman and Coach Tru (Trumain Carroll) and had a kind of open discussion about where we stood as players, what we felt might need to be adjusted during the week, what could help us, and also what the coaches think we might change a little bit to help us out throughout the week,” Thompson said. “I’m very grateful to be part of a program where my coach listens to me, listens to us players and is open to what we have to say.

“He often takes our advice and applies it to everything we ask for. Obviously I haven’t been anywhere else, but I know it’s not everywhere.”

Now, Thompson added, it’s up to the players.

“All we can do is check what we can control and be better during the week of preparation, and finally, when Saturday comes, just let it go and fall back on our training,” he said. “You can’t start on Saturday and expect to win. It all depends on how you carry yourself, how you train during the week and off-season.

“That’s where that shows up, and you can fall back on your habits. So we really need to work on that.