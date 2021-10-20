DraftKings Picks Week 7: NFL DFS Drafting Advice for Daily Fantasy Football GPP Tournaments

Fantasy enthusiasts in both DFS and seasonal formats should roll up their sleeves this week with 12 teams from the main slate (six on bye), including the Bills, Cowboys, Chargers and Vikings. Offense may be a little harder to find with so many potentially high-upside daily fantasy football picks not available to us, but there’s still an exciting value to consider for our Week 7 DraftKings lineup.

Before we break down our lineup, here are the most notable scoring rules for DraftKings competitions: Full point PPR, four point passing TDs, three-point bonuses for 100 immersive yards, 100 receiving yards, and 300 passing yards.

DraftKings Picks Week 7: NFL DFS Lineup for GPP Tournaments

Sunday main slate, $50,000 budget

QB Jalen Hurts, Eagles @ Raiders ($6,900) Hurts film may not always be a work of art, but he threatens to cross the 30-point barrier when he steps onto the field. He finished Week 4 with 31.2 DraftKings points and has flirted with that lofty plateau a few more times. Judge tackle Lane Johnson (personal) makes his comeback this week. Even with a reinforced offensive line, were not ready to believe that Nick Sirianni and the Eagles will be leaning on their running backs more often. Hurts should be in store for another day of heavy use in a game that could earn a fair amount of points.

RB Josh Jacobs, Raiders vs. Eagles ($6,200)Efficiency continues to elude Jacobs, but we believe in its volume and the space it needs to improve upon. His 16 carries the best of the season, and he is just one week away from hitting five goals in consecutive games. In addition, the Eagles present a friendlier running defense than the Broncos and Bears over the past two weeks. They are ranked 23rd in the rush defense DVOA and have listed the fifth most rushing yards per game (135.3). This Raiders offensive will be worth watching closely to see which of Jon Gruden’s offensive philosophies remain and which are replaced by new ideas and practices. Jacobs will benefit if he finds more use in the passing game.

RB DAndre Swift, Lions @ Rams ($6,000) The Lions won’t have too many “good” matchups this season, but this one looks particularly bad on paper. Still called on Swift. He continues to receive a good number of chances as evidenced by his 20 chances (carries plus goals), 18 touches and 17.7 DK points last week. The final fantasy wasn’t too impressive, but Swift did show that he can produce even in adverse situations. Jamaal Williams (hip) was a bit confused and saw a season-low 19 snaps. He may be more involved this week, but Swift should still have opportunities to make his presence felt in fantasy lineups, especially in DK’s full PPR score.

WR Brandin Cooks, Texans @ Cardinals ($6,000) Cooks had a quiet few weeks versus some stingy and smart defenses, but the goals started flowing again in Week 6. Cook’s 13 goals weren’t even high in the season – that would be the 14 he earned in Week 2 — but he should be in line by week 7 for another busy day at the office with an appearance of over 10. He will have a decent chance of getting past the 20-DK point plateau, as he did in each of the three seasons.

WR Chris Godwin, Buccaneers vs. Bears ($5,900)Godwin has been overshadowed by both Mike Evans and Antonio Brown at times this season, not to mention the tight ends. It will be a challenge all season to take home the Tampa Bays week’s winner, but that task leads us to Godwin this time. There’s nothing to worry about his volume – he’s seen 13 and 11 goals in games this season – and he’s perfectly capable of revisiting the end zone after scoring in Weeks 1 and 2.

WR Jaylen Waddle, Dolphins vs. Falcons ($5,600)Waddle’s two touchdowns in London were certainly the exclamation point on his Week 6 stats, but it was also his second game this season with 13 goals. He caught 22 of those 26 cans, but got to a modest 128 yards. We know Waddle came into the league with explosive abilities, so it won’t be a surprise to see him deliver some bigger plays in the coming weeks.

TE Dallas Goedert, Eagles @ Raiders ($4,600) Even before Goedert missed week 6 on the COVID-IL, he followed Zach Ertz with six goals (25-to-19). But with Ertz out of the picture after his trade to the Cardinals, Goedert has the tight end all to himself. He averaged 14.4 yards per catch and scored a couple of times, so if he can take advantage of the greater opportunity we expect from him, he could become one of the top players in the balance sheet position for the season. .

FLEXDarrel Williams, Chiefs @ Titans ($5,800) As long as the Chiefs are confident going to supply Williams with volume – he covered 24 touches instead of starter Clyde Edwards-Helaire (knee) – we would like him in our lineups. He wasn’t particularly efficient with a total of 89 yards, but he scored twice en route to 23.9 DK points. The Titans are number 27 in rushing and overall defensive DVOA, so it’s a great spot for the Chiefs and Williams on paper.

D/ST Ravens vs. Bengal ($2,900) The Bengals may no longer be the same offense to pick at random, but the Ravens play good football. Even though they haven’t been dominant from a fantasy perspective – the pair of 11 DK points appearances is their highlight so far – it’s a defense with first-rate talent.