Sports
Tennis Somerset is lifting plenty of gold again this season
The Somerset girls tennis team had to deal with injuries and COVID-19 early in the season.
Veteran coach John Harris had to find the right combinations in doubles. Senior Bella Baumgardner returned this season to play doubles as she continues to battle polycystic kidney disease. She has made a significant contribution thus far.
There were many moving pieces for Harris and the Golden Eagles early on.
Still fighting:Bella Baumgardner joins senior season as she battles polycystic kidney disease
By mid-September Somerset was 3-6 after dropping back-to-back matches to Bedford and Central Cambria.
Things looked bleak. However, a selection with a lot of talent responded. Somerset won six games in a row to gain momentum in the District 5 Class AA playoffs.
Turning the tide
Somerset upset number 2 seed Chestnut Ridge in the semi-final, setting up a showdown at rival Bedford last Thursday. The Golden Eagles fell to the Bisons in both regular season matchups. Bedford also secured a team title for Somerset a year ago.
The Golden Eagles played inspired tennis in the final. Number 1 senior singles player Kylie Walker fought back for a thrilling three-set win over Josie Shuke, who defeated Walker for a singles title earlier this week.
“I had previously played against Josie Shuke seven times, counting singles in District 5 both this year and last year,” said Walker. “I always came up short, but I felt like I was giving her a competitive and challenging game, especially the last two times I’ve faced her this season. I went in on Thursday to just give it my all and give her a tough game I feel so blessed and grateful to be part of the Somerset Lady Eagles tennis team for the past four years.”
New start:Fresh start for Somerset’s baseball program as Jimmy Mayer takes over as coach
Junior Mia Rosman, who didn’t drop a regular season game this year, won in straight sets. Violet Lopaze won in a tiebreak in the third set to win the championship for the Golden Eagles.
The team will look to continue their winning ways against the WPIAL champion in the first round of the state playoffs on October 26.
Walker has enjoyed leading the Golden Eagles all season.
“It has been a challenging but very rewarding season this year,” said Walker. “We have a lot of newer players with a lot of potential and room for growth. We knew going into the season that it was going to be difficult.
“Tennis is both mental and physical. I always try to do my best and stay positive no matter what, and I hope I showed what can happen if you don’t give up and you keep working and doing your best. “
On Monday, the Golden Eagles gathered more District 5 hardware. For the second year in a row, it was an all-Somerset final in the District 5-AA doubles.
Rosman and Walker defeated Lopaze and Corinne Johnston to claim their second double championship in a row, 6-1, 6-1.
They now advance to the PIAA Class AA tournament in Hershey on November 5.
Rosman, Walker and Lopaze worked their way from playing doubles as underclassmen to leading an accomplished and accomplished singles.
“It was another great experience to win the D5 doubles tournament with Mia,” said Walker. “It’s always fun to play with Mia. She’s such a great player and teammate. It was also special to play against my teammates in the final. I’m looking forward to competing in states this year.”
It’s been a very different season than what Coach Harris was used to. The Golden Eagles dominated in 2018 and 2019 to win back-to-back team titles. This year Somerset had to battle hard to get to this point of the season, but Harris has enjoyed it every step of the way.
“I really enjoyed seeing this team overcome some tough hurdles to win both a team and an individual (double) championship,” said Harris. “The girls were great teammates and that paid off with success after the season.”
