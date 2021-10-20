Minnesota Wild hosts long-absent Winnipeg Jets in home opener

The 2021-22 season is still young, but the Minnesota Wild is undefeated and it feels so good. And after some tight back-to-back wins on the West Coast, the Minny boys are taking home ice for the first time this season as they take the Winnipeg Jets for the first time in over a year and a half.

For the Wild, two games into the season, it is clear that the bottom six have come to play. Brandon Duhaime has shown some serious wheels after taking the Wilds final spot outside of training camp, generating plenty of chances, leading the team in goals/60 expected with 2.54, and was a Nico Sturm stick and a goalkeeper interference- call away from scoring his goal. first professional professional goal in his second NHL game. Freddy Gaudreau got his first goal in a Wild uniform, and Ryan Hartmans’ goal (and subsequent celly, rubbing dog Drew Doughty’s nose in it) were highlights of the weekend. That’s not to say Minnesotas usual suspects haven’t lined up odds, with Kevin Fiala, Kirill Kaprizov and Marcus Foligno each earning a few points over the first two games. In fact, Joel Eriksson Ek is the biggest name to be kept off the scoreboard as the top middle man has yet to click things.

Eriksson Ek, along with the rest of the Wild roster, should be given some chances to find the back of the net against Winnipeg goalkeeper Connor Hellebuyck, who owns a paltry .849 save percentage from the first two games of Pegs, despite the fourth fewest shots. average per game so far this season. Defensively, the new Winnipegs blue line is still struggling with some growing pains, with second pair Brenden Dillon and Neal Pionk mostly struggling with a 44.74 CF% and two of the teams allowing three regular strength goals. This trend is troubling for the Jets, because while the sample size is admittedly small, only two games in, the fact that the rebuilding teams San Jose and Anaheim both seemed to have their way with Winnipeg worried fans and staff alike.

Jets’ new up-tempo attack has yet to come together in a cohesive way. Winnipeg’s top wingers Kyle Connor and Blake Wheeler had a so-so opening night bouncing between fill-in centermen Paul Stastny and Adam Lowry. The Jets topline managed to score the lone goal of the evening, but the wing combination still finished the night sub-50xGF%, with Wheeler especially struggling to keep up with the fast attack. With Mark Schiefle making his comeback after the last game of his four-game play-off suspension for their match-up against San Jose, the expected goal count fell further to 37.79%. But instead of building on their chemistry, the Jets lines took another practice shuffle yesterday with word that Wheeler had been placed in COVID protocol, putting his status up in the air for tonight’s game with the Wild. Former Columbus Blue Jacket Pierre Luc Dubois, bought through trade early last season, will rise to the top after a strong game against the Sharks.

#NHLJets new rules here in Minnesota with Blake Wheeler missing from training. All four have changed. Connor-Scheifele-Copp

Stastny-Dubois-Ehlers

Harkins-Lowry-Vesalainen

Svechnikov-Nash-Perfetti#wfp Mike McIntyre (@mikemcintyrewpg) October 18, 2021

Rookie phenom Cole Perfetti made his NHL debut against the Ducks, and the Jets had to be cheered on by his first NHL game to win the 10e overall pick in 2020 would make a meaningful contribution to the Winnipeg offense in its rookie season. But after a tough second outing that saw him relegated in the waning minutes of their game against the Sharks, Perfetti will start against the Wild on a fourth line with Evgeny Svechnikov and Riley Nash.

As for the Wild, Monday’s practice showed no signs of line changes, choosing to go with the same lineup as against San Jose:

Kaprizov – Eriksson Ek – Zuccarello

Greenway – Hartman – Foligno

Rask – Gaudreau – Fiala

Duhaime – Sturm – Bjugstad

Goligoski – Spurgeon

Brodin – Dumba

Merrill – Kulikov

In goal, the Wild can choose to go with Kaapo Kahkonen after Cam Talbot has started both back-to-back games, although two days of rest may be enough to give the veteran a fresh start. Winnipeg will almost certainly go back to the source with Hellebuyck, as backup Eric Comrie has only started nine games in his five-year NHL career.

The Wild has seen their closest opponent by geographic distance since January 4, 2020, a 3-2 OT victory 635 days ago due to the 2021 divisional shifts necessitated by COVID protocols and border restrictions. So much has changed for both teams since then and it will be interesting to see how the rivals of the two divisions pick things up again. Can the Wild continue their winning ways against Winnipeg? Will the Jets finally fly high in the victory column? Will either team score a power play goal?

Meaningful games have returned to the Xcel Energy Center in the State of Hockey, Wild fam. Let’s. Drop. The. puck.

Burning questions

Can the Wild take advantage of the male advantage?

Thomas analyzed the Wilds’ power play during the first two games, and after Evason made improving the special teams a focus of the training camp, the results so far have been undeniably meh.

But if Winnipeg’s first two games are any indication of how things will go tonight, the Wild will have plenty of opportunities to improve and see some success. The Jets gave up five power play opportunities for each of the Ducks and Sharks, letting both opponents score twice each. For those who do the math at home, that’s a 60% hit rate on the kill, which ranks 25th in the league.

The Wilds are also giving up their share of penalties (their 33 PIMs are 28th in the league, one spot behind the Jets), so staying out of the box will be key for Minnesota too. But if the Wild gets the chance (especially if Kaprizov’s PP minutes are increased), the numbers say they should make the most of it.

Can Duhaime play hockey?

For two games and 11 minutes per game, the Wild rookie leads the team in expected goals per 60 and unblocked shots with high and medium danger. As he plays, the points will come, even with minutes on the fourth line.

He showed some speed, some grit, some flash and some power in both the offensive and defensive zones, he just found the back of the net. Actually he has it, he just didn’t get it to stick thanks to the keeper’s intervention.

Played two games, promotion of Duhaimes seems to be the right decision from training camp. Will he cement his spot by making his way onto the scoresheet?

Will Kahkonen get his first start in Calder Chase, Part II?

After having a brief Calder trophy midway through the 2021 season, Kahks is back for his third rookie season (yes, the NHLs have some weird rules regarding what they consider a rookie). And while Talbot put the Wild well above the Wilds in the first two games, with just three scores, the guests 34 and Evason will want to make sure they don’t burn him unnecessarily.

Enter Kahkonen, whose nine-game mid-season win streak would still be muffled if he hadn’t completely collapsed like a cheap card table by the end of last season. His last preseason outing, a 5-1 shellacking through Chicago, didn’t inspire much confidence either, though it was exhibition hockey, so it’s probably not much to rest your hat on.

We won’t know what Evason has in store until the morning, but getting Kahkonen up to speed with real game action is going to be an important part of the Wilds to-do list for the early season. Should he be shown the bench for Talbots’ third start, he will no doubt be competing for one of two back-to-back games this weekend against the Anaheim Ducks or Predators from Nashville. But a home start against a hitherto unimpressive Jets squad could be the perfect time to get the rookies wet.