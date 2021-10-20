Packers Film Study: Run game dominates Bears

Aaron Rodgers’ I Still Own You commentary will go down in history, but the real story of Sunday’s game against the Chicago Bears was the dominant haste of the Green Bay Packers.

The Packers took a 24-14 win last week behind strong performances from both Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon. The two running backs averaged more than five yards per carry, while the team as a whole ran 154 yards on 31 attempts.

It was the fourth consecutive game in which the Packers amassed more than 100 rushing yards. While they may not be at the top of the leaderboard in hasty yards per game, the Packers still play the ball efficiently, with Football Outsiders with them as the seventh best rushing offense in terms of DVOA.

Having two hugely talented running backs has helped the Packers, but a major reason the team has played the ball so well is blocking the team’s offensive linemen, tight ends and wide receivers.

Sunday’s game featured some impressive running game plays, and the coach movie showed some great replays from a number of different players helping open up rushing lanes. Right tackle Billy Turner was the first player to stand out when dissecting the All-22 movie.

Early in Sunday’s game, the Packers were nearly out of 12 men with tight ends on either side of the line of scrimmage, Allen Lazard was brought in to assist against the run by lining up directly behind Turner.

The game gave Lazard and Marcedes Lewis one-on-one blocking match-ups on the right, while Turner was able to work on the inside of the defensive line. Turner understood his brief, attacked the closest defender and created a huge pile that gave Jones a huge track to run through.

Turner has quietly been a reliable presence for the Packers on the right side of a runaway attack line. He’s played all 380 offensive snaps for Green Bay and Rodgers has even started campaigning for him to earn a Pro Bowl roster in this week’s episode The Pat McAfee Show.

Matt LaFleurs’ ability to adapt halfway through the game was a major reason the running game was able to take off as well. After several drives died out in the first half due to pressure and ineffective play from an empty backfield, the Packers began to focus on the run game, even finding some success with some neat gap/power run concepts.

One of those concepts resulted in Dillon’s career-best run. With Royce Newman as the pulling guard, he, Josiah Deguara and Marcedes Lewis executed their blocks to perfection to give Dillon a ton of room to work with. A nice cut from Dillon into the open space allowed him to take off after beating safety for a 36-yard gain.

Loved this run concept for AJ Dillon. Check out Newman and Lewis’s blocks (70 & 89) to set this up nicely. And that’s quite a run with a nice cut from Quadzilla. pic.twitter.com/PHfotc0tif Tyler Brooke (@TylerDBrooke) October 19, 2021

Lewis’ discipline of working all the way to the SAM linebacker and trusting Newman to deploy the MIKE is what makes the game so good. It is a credit to both players, and the result was a beautifully executed game.

Lucas Patrick ended up having a great day replacing Josh Myers in the middle. Myers went down on the opening stage with a knee injury that would have left him out of a few games, but Patrick has done a good job replacing him for the last two games.

His play of the game came on a combo block that broke a huge run for Jones. After washing out the defensive lineman, Patrick had a great internal clock to take out and find the linebacker before driving him into the grass.

Patrick’s reaction says everything about how he felt about the piece.

Robert Tonyan has had a brutal season shutdown and there were several instances in Sunday’s game where a play was blown up due to his battle with defenders. However, the former Indiana state quarterback can still hang at least one movie block from which to hang his hat.

With another formation of 12 staff late in the game, Tonyan and Turner took care of the key blocks to open up the rushing track. The run concept required Tonyan to turn his defender to open the lane, and the tight end did just that.

Even Randall Cobb got in on the block late. We spoke earlier in our weekly film study about the effort Green Bays’ wide receivers show in blocking the game running and fencing, and Cobb reappeared on tape with a nice block to set Dillon free to jump.

Despite having multiple injuries up front, the Packers continue to win football games by putting on a balanced offensive attack. It took a lot of pressure off Rodgers, who didn’t have to play hero ball and threw just 195 yards on Sunday in what was still a decisive win.

As long as the Packers can continue to establish the run, the attack in 2021 should have no problem taking points.