Sports
Iowa Women’s Tennis Prepares to Host ITA Central Regional Championships
Freshman Barbora Pokorna will make her Hawkeye debut at the Championships this week.
The University of Iowa women’s tennis team is hosting the Intercollegiate Tennis Associations’ annual Central Regional Championship this week. The competition begins Wednesday at the Hawkeye Tennis and Recreation Complex in Iowa City and ends October 25.
Representatives from 29 different institutions will compete in the Hawkeye-hosted event, including Iowas Samantha Mannix, Barbora Pokorna, Michelle Bacalla, Vipasha Mehra and Samantha Gillas.
Hawkeye sophomore Alexa Noel will not compete in the 2021 ITA Womens Central Regional Championship. She sustained a quadriceps injury at the ITA All-American Championships in Charleston, South Carolina, about 10 days ago.
There is currently a timetable for Noel’s return.
I think she’s making good progress, said Iowa head coach Sasha Schmid. She has definitely taken some time to make her recovery her #1 priority and make sure she takes care of her quad. She’s been very diligent in that, so I feel like she’s making progress.
I don’t think they were talking [about] a long-term injury, it’s just a matter of managing it, Schmid added. She came from an event where she had more work, more tennis, than she had since April. I think it’s just going to take time for her to get healthy again.
Filling in for Noel is Pokorna, a true freshman, and the ITA Womens Central Regional Championships is the first event shell play as a Hawkeye.
Pokorna was scheduled to compete in the Northwestern Invitational October 8-10. In the end, she missed the event because she was ill.
I’m a little nervous, yeah, because it’s my first time playing for the Hawkeye nation, so I want to do really well in the tournament, said Pokorna. But it’s really nice that we have the tournament here in Iowa City, and it will take a lot of stress out of just being in a familiar environment. So it’s really fun. I’m really excited to be competing and fighting for the Hawkeye nation.
The illness that kept Pokorna out of the Northwestern Invitational plagued her for nearly two weeks. Now she’s finally feeling better, just in time for the ITA Womens Central Regional Championships.
I feel really good, said Pokorna. We’ve worked with coaches on a lot of things and it’s getting better every day. So I feel really confident in all the progress I’m making in practice. I’m back on track after being sick for two weeks, and I feel really good and can’t wait to get started. I have high expectations.
This week, the ITA Womens Central Regional Championships will also give Schmid her first chance to see Pokorna compete in the Black and Gold. Schmid is curious how Pokorna will deal with the pressure that collegiate tournaments put on young tennis players.
Obviously, in a competitive tournament, the pressure is always much greater than during practice, Schmid said. You must be able to push your game plan and get to competitive matches. Thats what challenges Im excited to see her go.
The main thing Schmid wants to see from Pokorna this week in her Hawkeye debut is emotional stability.
I think she’s very excited to be entering court for the first time as Hawkeye, Schmid said. I want to make sure she keeps her emotions in check a bit, and just stay focused on really trying to play her game and stay focused on her playing goals.
The opening game of the ITA Womens Central Regional Championships is scheduled to begin at 8 a.m. Wednesday.
