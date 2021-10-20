RPI hockey players push sled hockey champions forward to new adventures





/ Updated: 20 Oct 2021 / 03:56 EDT Members of the STRIDE Adaptive Sports Capital District Sled Warriors team enjoy the Paralympic sport of sled hockey, practice locally at the Albany County Hockey Facility and participate in events around the world.

WEST SAND LAKE, NY (NEWS10) – Days before their first practice, a handful of local disabled sled hockey players still needed volunteers to skate with them and push their sleds so they could play. A sled hockey pusher is the unsung hero of the team, helping any player who can't move himself due to mobility issues.

One of these athletes was Abigail Radliff, a 27-year-old with cerebral palsy who trades her wheelchair for a sled and plays as a defense for the STRIDEs Capital District Sled Warriors team. Volunteers to push the sleds come and go, and Radliff was one of the players who needed a pusher for the coming season. Fortunately, members of the RPI men's hockey team discovered the need and immediately came forward to volunteer. I know it will mean a lot to our adaptive players having Division 1 college athletes by their side to share their hockey experiences, said Mary Ellen Whitney, Founder/President of STRIDEs. Our sled hockey team is the defending gold medal champion of the Empire State Winter Games in Lake Placid, and I know that RPI's hockey program has won a national championship. It is great to bring together competitive successes in this way, but in the end it is all about participation and inclusion. We were all grateful that these student athletes will share their passion for the game and enable players with disabilities to get on the ice and fly. Many of our athletes tell me that when they play, it's like they don't have a handicap.

According to STRIDEs program director, Camille Pawlowski, members of the RPI men's hockey team will volunteer if their schedule allows for practices and games. STRIDE's sled hockey team hopes to return to Lake Placid to defend their title, and they are also defending champions at the Amelia Park New England sled hockey tournament. RPI Hockey shares the same enthusiasm. We are excited to partner and assist with the Sled Warriors hockey team. This year will be a great experience for our team to share the ice with them and help them in every way possible. Above all, it will be an opportunity that we can all learn from, said Shane Sellar, a graduate student and #26 on the team. Head coach, Dave Smith, added: This is something our boys love, giving back to the community. The fact that it is in an arena with hockey players and people who love the game is even better. One of our team goals is to give back to the people in the community and this is a great opportunity. We are delighted to be working together.

STRIDE’s sled hockey team trains every Sunday at Albany County Hockey Facility at 830 Albany Shaker Rd in Albany. The team is open to athletes with disabilities in the capital who are looking for a new sport. Newcomers are invited to join the team on the ice to try a sled every month on the first training weekend. Anyone interested can RSVP [email protected] or call STRIDE’s office at (518)-598-1279.

