The embarrassing comparison of Yankees to Aaron Boone says it all





The Current Relationship Between New York Yankees Fans And Their Manager Forever Aaron Boone is very untenable, except for the Bombers can spend enough money to patch their countless holes this off-season. And… even if they do… it will always be Boone vs. Alex Cora are for bragging rights in the YankeesRed Stockings rivalry, and they will be at a distinct disadvantage. Hey, optimistic article you have there! Anyway, it became clear over the past few days that the Yankees planned to turn things back on Boone, and the only question left was how long they planned to run that marathon. On Tuesday morning, it was revealed that we’ll all be treading water for another three years and sustaining the culture, while adding expensive talent – and possibly a fourth! There is an option year. The Yanks officially announced that Boone would be rehired shortly after news leaked that the re-entry was due to expire. We’re not sure how much has been checked for the celebratory Boone gaffe they splurged on (we assume a lot!), but this description of their manager’s many accolades was packed with record-bending gibberish and “postseason berth” cheers, as well as a comparison that: perfect summarize the problem. Yes, Yankees manager Aaron Boone *is* like Mike Matheny! And that sucks! Let’s compare Mike Matheny’s 2012-2015 St. Louis Cardinals to Aaron Boone’s Yankees, shall we? Matheny reached the postseason in all four of those years, losing the NLCS, World Series, NLCS and NLDS. That’s kinda Boone-esque, except for that one year when Matheny actually made it further and won the competition. At the time, the public perception was that Matheny added very little and was an average to poor in-game manager. The 2013 and 2015 teams finished with 97 and 100 wins (coincidentally, 2015 was its only blatant outburst), while the other two took 88 and 90. That’s not exactly the standard in pinstripes — or, at least, we think it isn’t. Hal Steinbrenner could think more favorably about it. Perhaps most importantly, the Cardinals showed the means to…fire Mike Matheny, despite that win percentage! Because he was a quality caregiver but not good enough to make a difference! And yet here are the Yankees, using Matheny’s criminal record, prior to firing, to justify keeping Boone. It really crosses your eyes and makes you pass out involuntarily, doesn’t it? The #cardinals fired Mike Shildt with a record of 252-199 and a win rate of 0.556 after firing Mike Matheny with a record of 591-474 and a win rate of 0.555. — Jim Bowden⚾️ (@JimBowdenGM) October 14, 2021 The bottom line is that Aaron Boone and Mike Matheny seem about equal. They could guard the door and waltz their superior rosters to 100 victories every now and then, but won’t make a positive difference in a strategic battle of life or death. Neither disqualifies a team from competing, but neither will raise a roster. The appropriateness of the equation belies the reason we are upset. Why on earth do the New York Yankees think this level is still a thing? to shoot in front of?

