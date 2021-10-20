Movie Review of UCF Football Commitment Keahnist Thompson

One of the key areas for the Knights to improve is depth on the defensive side of the football. Particularly defensive line and cornerback. One of the key components for easing the defensive finish position would be Lakeland (Fla.) High School’s Keahnist Thompson, 6’4”, 250 lbs.

After going through his senior film, here are some of the key points of seeing his junior film and comparing it to seeing him live during spring training, summer workouts, fall training sessions, during this season vs. clear water, and film now available online is.

Balance and change of direction

One of the most difficult aspects of a defending side’s job would be playing the options field. It could be a run-pass option, it could be a read option, or even the traditional triple-option game. Each of them requires a bit of finesse, as well as a lot of athleticism for a 250-pound player to take on a much smaller and usually faster quarterback and run back into space.

Watching Thompson run sideways against multiple opponents, as well as during training, he showed looseness in his hips and he doesn’t need to slow down and then refocus body weight before changing direction.

Time and again, Thompson proved he could break and tackle after moving sideways for at least part of the game and taking out a running back or quarterback.

Bustle and physicality

Thompson plays hard on every snap. He’s completely gone. That’s just the mentality of this young man. Even if he is far from the game, Thompson will go after the runner and chase him across the grid.

Watching him run in space is impressive enough, but when he gets to the ball carrier, the real fun begins. At least for Thompson.

thud!

When hitting a ball carrier, Thompson tackles using the power in his hips and legs. Thompson’s hip flexibility helps him blast a ball carrier and knock opponents to the ground. Overall, it’s his penchant for contact that really makes him a great striker.

Pass hasty skills

Keahnist Thompson, Defensive End, Lakeland High School – UCF Commitment in 2022 Brian Smith, Inside The Knights

As a defensive target, Thompson improved his overall pass rush skills exponentially over the past year. Here are some of the notes written down watching him this spring, summer, and throughout the 2021 season.

**Great turn around the offensive tackle, good dive and pressure on the quarterback. The only area to really improve would be gaining more ground with his first move to attack the offensive tackle faster.

**Good inside-out pass rush, finished with a swim to help him go straight to the quarterback for the sack.

**During a speed rush, Thompson used his flexibility again and ducked under the offensive tackle. As that happened, the quarterback climbed into the pocket and then went after Thompson. At that point, Thompson turned by using the offensive tackle as leverage to push off him and chase the signal caller.

**As he approached the quarterback, Thompson realized he couldn’t make a sack. The quarterback was already getting excited for a pass. At that moment, Thompson jumped up with both hands and tipped the football. The result was a deflection that one of his teammates intercepted. Played really smart.

Position flexibility

Due to Thompson’s overall athleticism and natural size, he was able to play a strong side defense end or a weak side defense end for UCF in the 4-3 defense. Furthermore, he will be able to play the outer linebacker position when UCF decides to use a 3-4 look, 3-3-5 formation or a 50 defense which would consist of three defensive linemen and two standing outer linebackers.

The bottom line is that Thompson is the type of player that UCF has to land consistently to play multiple defensive fronts. He is exactly the body type, athlete and personality needed to compete at the Power Five level. That’s why schools like Florida, Texas, Alabama, Miami, and many others offered Thompson a scholarship.

Final Thoughts

More will be learned of techniques, especially with rushing the passer for Thompson. That’s a lifelong learning experience that every true defensive edge rusher needs to constantly hone their craft. Beyond that, one cannot learn Thompson’s natural gifts, nor his love for the game of football. He should make an early contribution for the Knights.

