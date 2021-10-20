HS Girls Tennis: Cumberland Valley advances to District 3 Team Finals | Tennis





Cumberland Valleys Emily Leach scored a three-set win over New Oxfords Allison Horick at No. 2 singles, giving the Eagles a 3-2 win in the semi-finals of the District 3 Class 3A team tennis on Tuesday afternoon at Hershey Racquet Club.

The three-seeded Eagles (16-1) advance to face the best-seeded Manheim Township (15-0) in a title slump scheduled for 3:30 a.m. Wednesday afternoon in Hershey.

In addition to Leach’s main win, Cumberland Valley also scored victories at No. 3 singles where Ashley Ross defeated New Oxfords Kaelyn Balko, 6-3, 6-2 and No. 2 doubles where Rochelle Kruelski and Johnavi Kotapati defeated Kylie Wampler and Anne Socks, 6- 2, 6-4. the no. 7 Colonials (16-2) took No. 1 singles wins with Anya Rosenbach’s 6-2, 6-0 win over Nora Esack and No. 1 doubles with Alex Wolf and Joslyn Loss 6-2, 6-3 victory over Varnika Udhayakumar and Megha Lomada.

With the win, the Eagles also stamped their ticket to the PIAA Class 3A Team Championships starting October 26.

Trinity has a shot at snagging a spot in the States Class 2A tournament when the Shamrocks face Kennard-Dale in a District 3 third-place match scheduled for 12:00 p.m. Wednesday at Lancaster’s RCW Athletic Club.

District 3 also realized the double draw for its Class 3A and Class 2A tournaments scheduled for Friday and Saturday at the Hershey Racquet Club.

In first-round Class 3A matches, Mechanicsburgs Taryn Zerby and Patricia Kandrot will draw Elizabethtowns Allison Evans and Rylee Bender, while Cumberland Valleys Esack and Leach will face Cocalicos Maddie Sauder and Ellie Stoltzfus and Carlisles Natalie ONeill and Rory Ade against the No. 3 seeded team of Hempfields Grace Lehman and Sophie Carson.

In Class 2A, Trinity’s Brinley Orris and Caroline Grindle will face West York’s Alisa Steele and Lexi Sanderson for the right to face Conrad Weiser’s Emma Perkins and Michelle Timothy in the quarterfinals. Meanwhile, East Pennsboros Bella Heckman and Monica Nguyen are ready to take on Elise Wang and Ananya Rai from Wyomissing.

The games start Friday at noon at the Hershey Racquet Club.

