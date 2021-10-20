Field hockey: summaries of October 19





Tuesday’s matches Camel 2, Fox Track 1 Laila Rosenquest scored both Rams goals as the regular season came to an end for Section 1 teams. Samantha Reder scored for the Foxes. Fox keeper Morgan Brooks stopped eight shots. Carmel’s Makenzie Hayes had five saves. Nanuet 3, Sleepy Hollow 2 In the game of the dayNanuet senior Katie McEvoy scored with 49 seconds left in regulation of a cross from Bella Cimino to lift the Golden Knights to victory. Abigail Gwardschaladse scored and she also assisted on a goal by Cimino. Evelyn Nelson had both Headless Horsemen goals on assists from Kiera McNally. Headless Horseman goalkeeper Roxie Bloom had eight saves. Meghan Meehan had five saves for Nanuet. Panas 2, Lourdes 1 Hayley Madden and Nicole Rutigliano scored and Makenzie Schmidt had an assist. Courtney Ashburn scored the goal for the Warriors with an assist from Amelia DeMelo. Lourdes netminder Grace Madedonia had two saves. Eva Hatfield had one save for the Panthers. Scarsdale 3, Bronxville 0 The Raiders ended the regular season undefeated as Haley Matusz scored two goals, both on assists from Madeline Grec, and Mary Jane Callahan had a solo count. Bronco keeper Sofia Costanzo had nine saves. Angela Hoey scored the shutout and stopped one shot. White Plains 2, Croton 1 Alivia Alexander and Joely ORourke scored and Sophia Emmert and Tamar Brumberg both had an assist. Talia Niell had Croton’s goal. Tula Moorhead had five saves for Croton and White Plains goalkeeper Saumya Sawant also had five saves North Rockland 2, Ursuline 2 Maddie Figueroa scored both Red Raider goals and Amelia Dolis and Kayla Wels scored for Ursuline. Kayla Wels had an assist for Ursuline. Koala keeper Francesca Mondrone had eight saves. Nicole Aherne had two saves for North Rockland. Rye Neck 1, Edgemont 0 Bella Fasolino scored the only goal of the game and goalkeeper Klara Finkenberg stopped nine shots to earn the shutout. Edgemont keeper Taylor Kenney had 10 saves. Yorktown 2, Hen Hud 2 Kaitlin Regan and Brie Gaccino scored for the Huskers on Abbie Ellison and May Servedio assists. Taeghan Dapson scored for the Sailors and was assisted on a goal by Paige Johannsen. Hen Hud goalkeeper Emily Hunt stopped four shots. Husker goalkeeper Maeve Ryan made three saves. Hastings 1, Harrison 0 Emma Leddy scored the only goal of the game thanks to Celia Silverstein’s assist as the Yellow Jackets boosted their overall season score to 5-6-3 and won their league title with a perfect 5-0 record. Harrison goalkeeper Marianna Sposato made 13 saves. Vivian Smith shutout with three saves. Pelham 5, Clarkstown North 1 Despite a 32-save performance from Ram keeper Olivia Leahy, Peham took the win as Rowan Profitt and Emma Crotty both scored twice and provided an assist. Ava Sobolak scored the Pelicans’ other goal. Leila Brady and Kate Prisco each had an assist. Jenna Hill put Clarkstown North on the board and scored on an assist from Sinead Downes. Ramkeeper Kaitlin Sheehy had two saves. Nancy Haggerty covers cross-country skiing, track and field, field hockey, downhill skiing, ice hockey, girls’ lacrosse, and other sporting events for The Journal News/lohud. Follow her on Twitter at both @HaggertyNancy and @LoHudHockey.

