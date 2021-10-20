Denair football falls to Delhi; Pitman loses heartbreaker late in competition

The Pitman High varsity football team went down 27-21 against Gregori High on Friday night, battling the undefeated Jaguars until the final minutes of the game.

It was a very tough one, said Pitman head coach Eric Reza. We had our chances; we just didn’t respond to it. They are a really talented team and we were there with them.

The Pride went into halftime with a 14-6 lead over the Jaguars thanks to a touchdown pass from quarterback Drew Walker and a long touchdown run from running back Joey Stout. Walker finished the night with 10-14 passes with 160 passing yards and the lone touchdown, while Stout rushed 100 yards.

Gregori scored three times more in the second half compared to one Pitman touchdown, thanks to Jose Zamora’s run back. The Jaguars were able to contain Stout in the third and fourth quarters, forcing Reza to design plays around other assault weapons.

Despite the loss by less than one score, there was one aspect of the game that Reza found particularly inspiring: players involved in Friday night’s biggest plays are juniors, which also leaves plenty to get excited about next season.

Once you think this team just wants to give up and go, they don’t. They are resilient. I’m really proud of them and what I’m really excited about is that we have a lot of juniors who contribute, said Reza. They learn to never give up, and that’s what we want. We want to build a culture with that kind of guts, that kind of intensity and that kind of attitude that we’re not going to give up no matter what.

Pitman (2-5 overall; 1-2 CCAL) will play at home this week against Modesto High (2-6 overall; 0-3 CCAL) at 7pm

In Denair, the Coyotes fell 21-7 in their home game against Delhi High. While the team is still looking for its first win of the season, head coach Anthony Armas said he is looking for the team to improve each week rather than pondering the numbers on the scoreboard.

COVID policies, including quarantines for virus exposure, have taken their toll on students and prompted many athletes to leave the football team, Armas said, decimating a roster that was already low in numbers. Those who remain are committed to getting better in the face of adversity.

Just trying to get better every week. Right now we’re just trying to look for some positives, trying to get better at the things we do, Armas said. I don’t know if we’re really trying to chase leaderboards now, we’re just trying to get better as a team.

A long touchdown by running back Isaac Martinez was the Coyotes’ lone score of the night and brought Denair in striking distance, trailing 14-7 after two 70-plus yard touchdowns by the Hawks. A 31-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter ended the win for Delhi.

Sanctions were the downfall for Denair, who will try to correct their mistakes in Newman next week when they take on Orestimba High. Denair is now 0-6 overall and 0-4 in play in the Southern League. Coyote fans can watch all the action from their matchup with Orestimba on next week’s episode of The Blitz.