Sports
Denair football falls to Delhi; Pitman loses heartbreaker late in competition
The Pitman High varsity football team went down 27-21 against Gregori High on Friday night, battling the undefeated Jaguars until the final minutes of the game.
It was a very tough one, said Pitman head coach Eric Reza. We had our chances; we just didn’t respond to it. They are a really talented team and we were there with them.
The Pride went into halftime with a 14-6 lead over the Jaguars thanks to a touchdown pass from quarterback Drew Walker and a long touchdown run from running back Joey Stout. Walker finished the night with 10-14 passes with 160 passing yards and the lone touchdown, while Stout rushed 100 yards.
Gregori scored three times more in the second half compared to one Pitman touchdown, thanks to Jose Zamora’s run back. The Jaguars were able to contain Stout in the third and fourth quarters, forcing Reza to design plays around other assault weapons.
Despite the loss by less than one score, there was one aspect of the game that Reza found particularly inspiring: players involved in Friday night’s biggest plays are juniors, which also leaves plenty to get excited about next season.
Once you think this team just wants to give up and go, they don’t. They are resilient. I’m really proud of them and what I’m really excited about is that we have a lot of juniors who contribute, said Reza. They learn to never give up, and that’s what we want. We want to build a culture with that kind of guts, that kind of intensity and that kind of attitude that we’re not going to give up no matter what.
Pitman (2-5 overall; 1-2 CCAL) will play at home this week against Modesto High (2-6 overall; 0-3 CCAL) at 7pm
In Denair, the Coyotes fell 21-7 in their home game against Delhi High. While the team is still looking for its first win of the season, head coach Anthony Armas said he is looking for the team to improve each week rather than pondering the numbers on the scoreboard.
COVID policies, including quarantines for virus exposure, have taken their toll on students and prompted many athletes to leave the football team, Armas said, decimating a roster that was already low in numbers. Those who remain are committed to getting better in the face of adversity.
Just trying to get better every week. Right now we’re just trying to look for some positives, trying to get better at the things we do, Armas said. I don’t know if we’re really trying to chase leaderboards now, we’re just trying to get better as a team.
A long touchdown by running back Isaac Martinez was the Coyotes’ lone score of the night and brought Denair in striking distance, trailing 14-7 after two 70-plus yard touchdowns by the Hawks. A 31-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter ended the win for Delhi.
Sanctions were the downfall for Denair, who will try to correct their mistakes in Newman next week when they take on Orestimba High. Denair is now 0-6 overall and 0-4 in play in the Southern League. Coyote fans can watch all the action from their matchup with Orestimba on next week’s episode of The Blitz.
Sources
2/ https://www.turlockjournal.com/sports/high-school-sports/denair-football-falls-delhi-pitman-loses-late-league-heartbreaker/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]