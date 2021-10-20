Yale Assistant Women’s Hockey Coach Blanchard New Head Coach at UMass Boston – College Hockey





UMass Boston has named Danielle Blanchard as the new head women’s hockey coach for the Beacons. Blanchard, who will begin her new position immediately after an extensive nationwide search, is coming to the docks campus after serving as an assistant coach at Yale. Danielle’s extensive knowledge of the game of ice hockey, her care and attention to player development, and her clear understanding of how to build a positive championship culture made her the right coach to lead our Beacon women’s ice hockey program, said UMass Boston- director of athletics and recreation Jacqueline Schuman in a statement. With Danielle at the helm, I am confident that our young women will have the ability to reach their greatest potential as student athletes at UMass Boston. While at Yale, Blanchard helped the 2019-20 Bulldogs set a program record of 17 wins, including a school best six straight. The team finished with a school record of 13 conference wins in the same season. Of her many responsibilities, Blanchard has worked extensively on player development, both on and off the ice. It is truly a privilege to become the next head coach of women’s hockey at the University of Massachusetts, Boston, Blanchard said. I am very grateful for this opportunity and would like to thank the director of athletics Jacqueline Schuman and the members of the search committee for awarding this position. Born in Newmarket, Ontario, Blanchard has over a decade of coaching experience and has one of the most decorated resumes in the history of Division III women’s hockey. As a student athlete, Blanchard went to powerhouse Plattsburgh, where she was named an AHCA All-American four times and a two-time National Champion. She was named a Laura Hurd Award recipient in 2008, which is presented annually to the most outstanding player in Division III women’s hockey. To date, Blanchard is in the NCAA Division III record books in multiple categories, including career points with 177, power play goals with 25, assists with 90 and goals with 87. Blanchard returned to Plattsburgh to serve as an assistant under longtime head coach Kevin Houle in 2013. From 2013 to 2019, Blanchard helped her alma mater win five national championships, while also coaching two Laura Hurd Award recipients and 13 AHCA All-Americans. Since 2016, Blanchard has also served as U.S. hockey evaluator and practice coordinator. I am motivated to start working with these talented women and help them reach their full potential athletically and academically, Blanchard said. I look forward to building relationships with the campus, the community and the very supportive alum. I am grateful for my experience at Yale University and would like to thank the athletics department, team and head coach Mark Bolding for my time there. She graduated from Plattsburgh in 2009 with a Bachelor of Arts in Communication Studies.

