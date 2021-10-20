Ron Rivera Admits Aaron Rodgers ‘Owns’ The Bears





Like most in the NFL, Ron Rivera last Sunday saw the words Washington’s next opposing quarterback yell in the stands at Soldier Field in Chicago after scoring a touchdown. “I own you! I still own you!” Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers exclaimed after his fourth quarter hasty score. On Monday, the Washington head coach with much renown when it comes to the Bears-Packers rivalry admitted that Rodgers was not wrong. “You know what, unfortunately there’s a little bit of truth in it,” Rivera told NBC Sports Washington’s JP Finlay in an interview that aired Sunday on Washington Football Kickoff Live. “There’s a little bit of truth in it.” While Rodgers may have the bragging rights against his franchise’s arch-rival thanks to a dominant 22-5 regular season record since taking over the Packers starter under the center in 2008, NBC Sports Washington’s Ethan Giftx points out that’s not the case against Burgundy. and Gold. Rodgers holds an even3-3 overall record against Washington. Rivera is no stranger to the emotions that can run high during the Packers-Bearsrivalry games, but Rivera played an integral part in those selective matchups as a Chicago color linebacker for nine seasons. “Hopefully those guys can figure that out because I think the rivalry between Bears and Packers is huge in the league,” Rivera said. Rivera also knows how one-sided the league’s biggest rivalry can be. From Rivera’s rookie season in 1982 to his final NFL season in 1992, Chicago won 15 of 20 encounters with Green Bay. During the Bears’ peak years surrounding their Super Bowl triumph in 1986, Chicago won eight in a row from 1985 to 1988. With many stories from those games, one memory comes to Rivera’s mind when reminiscing about how spicy those division affairs could get. “You know one I remember, I do remember how bitter the rivalry between Bears and Packers was,” Rivera said. our players and basically tried to blow it up — Walter Payton. And it turned out to be a pretty good one, I wouldn’t call it a brawl, it wasn’t quite like that, but it turned out to be a pretty good pushing match.” Rivera will hope his side can be the disciplined aggressors against a red-hot Packers team taking five straight wins at Lambeau Field on Sunday. Tune in to Washington Football KickoffLive Sunday afternoon for full coverage ahead of Washington’s week 7 game against Aaron Rodgers and the Packers.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nbcsports.com/washington/football-team/ron-rivera-admits-theres-truth-aaron-rodgers-owning-bears The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos