Beavers ready for road battles with Utah and Colorado





Corvallis, Oregon. – The Oregon State women’s soccer team hits the road one last time during the regular season, making stops in Salt Lake City, Utah and Boulder, Colorado, to take on Utah and Colorado. The Beavers’ clash with Utah will be Thursday at 6 p.m. and will be available via livestream. OSU takes on Colorado at 11 a.m. Sunday, and the game will be broadcast on the Pac-12 network. Live statistics are available for both matches. Last timeout the no. 24 Beavers saw their six-game home winning streak broken after falling to No. 7 UCLA, 4-1, on Oct. 15 in Corvallis, Oregon. The winning streak is the second best in the history of the program since the 1993 season when OSU went 9-0 in Corvallis. freshman McKenna Martinez scored Oregon State’s only goal in the 88th minute on an assist from Bryana pizza . Martinez’s goal marked her seventh of the season and the first during Pac-12 play. Last time against Utah Oregon State faced Utah on April 4, beating the Utes 3-1 in Corvallis, Oregon. Sydney Studer earned a hat-trick, scoring all three of the Beavers’ goals. The Beavers are 5-6-1 in their all-time series with the Utes. Scouting Utah Utah is 5-7-3 (0-4-2 Pac-12) coming off a two-loss streak, dropping the games to No. 11 USC (October 10) and California (October 15). The Utes earned shutouts over Northern Colorado (August 29), Illinois State (September 2) and Dixie State (September 12) and are tied to the No. 22 BYU (September 9), Washington (October 3). ), and No. 3 UCLA (October 7). Junior Courtney Talbot and sophomore Taliana Kaufusi are the Utes’ top scorers, with four goals apiece. Utah’s leading assists are sophomore McKenna Baillie and junior Kylee Geis, with two each. In goal, Chelsea Peterson clocked 1381:07 minutes, allowed 62 saves and 20 goals. The Utes have scored 15 goals compared to 22 goals by opponents. Last spring, Utah went 4-9-3 (3-6-2 Pac-12), with victories over Dixie State (February 11), No. 14 USC (March 12), No. 17 Arizona State (April 9) and Arizona (April 11). The Utes earned draws against Weber State (February 14), No. 15 Washington State (February 26) and Oregon (April 2). Last time against Colorado The Beavers shutout Colorado 2-0 on April 22 in Corvallis, Oregon. After a scoreless first half Mylene Gorzynskic found the net in the 58th minute with an assist from Abby Schwartz . Shortly afterwards, in the 65th minute, Kaillen Fried scored OSU’s second goal with assists from Nicole Nickerson and Brianna McReynolds . Historically, the Beavers are 5-5-0 against the Buffalos. Explore Colorado Colorado is 6-6-2 (1-3-2 Pac-12) this season. The Buffalos opened the season with a winning streak of three games from August 14-25. In conference action, Colorado defeated Washington 2-1 on September 30 and has drawn against California (September 25) and No. 13 Stanford (October 17). Senior Shanade Hopcroft leads the Buffalos in goals with five and assists with eight. Two of Hopcroft’s goals were game winners. Between the pipes, Dani Hansen clocked 1143:07 minutes, earning 49 saves and conceding 20 goals. Colorado even ranks with its opponents in goals, with 23. Last season, the Buffalos went 9-6-2 (5-4-2 Pac-12). Colorado scored shutouts against Denver (February 6), Northern Colorado (February 11), Weber State (February 20), Utah (March 20), Oregon (April 4) and Arizona State No. 17 (April 11). In the NCAA tournament, the Buffaloes lost 1-0 to South Alabama in the first round.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://osubeavers.com/news/2021/10/19/womens-soccer-beavers-set-for-road-battles-with-utah-and-colorado.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos