Match 13: Balochistan vs Sindh in Faisalabad |Cricket Scorecard | Live results

Balochistan 1st Innings

RmB4s6s
1

Sanaullah

 c Rameez Aziz b Mohammad Shahid47910
2

Azem Ghumman *

 c Saifullah Bangash b Ghulam Mudassar110300
3

Ali Waqas

 c Danish Aziz b Arish Ali Khan4516612640
4

Fahad Iqbal

 c & b Ghulam Mudassar17402730
5

Shahbaz Khan

 lbw Danish Aziz28500
6

Gulraiz Sadaf

 lbw Arish Ali Khan17272620
7

Mohammed Shahid

 c Saim Ayub b Arish Ali Khan30515340
8

Mohammed Javedi

 c Usman Khan b Junaid Ilyas07800
9

Najeebullah Achakzai

 c Faraz Ali b Junaid Ilyas0141100
10

Tariq Jameel

 c Rameez Aziz b Danish Aziz20312240
11

Aftab Ahmed

 not off3202200
Additionalb 2, lb 1, nb 58
Total 10 wickets; 51.1 left; 0 minutes1472.87 runs per over

Fall of wickets
1-5; 2-9 ; 3-35; 4-39; 5-59; 6-113; 7-114; 8-122; 9-128; 10-147

Bowling

surplusvirginswalksWicketswideno balls

Ghulam Mudassar

 8.0319203

Mohammed Shahid

 3.0023101

Danish Azizo

 7.1019200

Junaid Ilyas

 17.0442200

Arish Ali Khan

 16.0641301

Sindh 1st innings

RmB4s6s
1

Saim Ayub

 c Sanaullah b Aftab Ahmed185339224230
2

Usman Khan

 c Gulraiz Sadaf b Tariq Jameel09300
3

Ammad Alam |

 c Azem Ghumman b Mohammad Javed316900
4

Faraz Ali

 lbw Aftab Ahmed8221714381
5

Danish Azizo

 c Gulraiz Sadaf b Mohammad Shahid25415111
6

Rameez AzizI

 run out of Ali Waqas16221630
7

Saifullah Bangash *

 lbw Aftab Ahmed12201400
8

Mohammed Shahid

 c Mohammad Shahid b Aftab Ahmed313900
9

Arish Ali Khan

 c & b Mohammad Javed6111110
10

Junaid Ilyas

 not off08200
11

Ghulam Mudassar

 c Najeebullah Achakzai b Mohammad Javed03200
Additionalb 4, lb 2, nb 17
Total 10 wickets; 80.3 left; 0 minutes3394.21 runs per over

Fall of wickets
1-8 ; 2-21; 3-205; 4-274; 5-298; 6-328; 7-331; 8-334; 9-339; 10-339

Bowling

surplusvirginswalksWicketswideno balls

Najeebullah Achakzai

 11.0046000

Tariq Jameel

 11.0145100

Mohammed Javedi

 28.3397300

Fahad Iqbal

 8.0027001

Aftab Ahmed

 18.0193400

Mohammed Shahid

 4.0025100

Balochistan 2nd innings

RmB4s6s
1

Azem Ghumman *

 not off6514112470
2

Sanaullah

 run out Danish Aziz11645110
3

Ali Waqas

 not off24766030
4

Fahad Iqbal

 not beaten
5

Mohammed Javedi

 not beaten
6

Shahbaz Khan

 not beaten
7

Tariq Jameel

 not beaten
8

Gulraiz Sadaf

 not beaten
9

Mohammed Shahid

 not beaten
10

Aftab Ahmed

 not beaten
11

Najeebullah Achakzai

 not beaten
Additionalnb 11
Total 1 wicket; 39.0 left; 0 minutes1012.59 runs per over

Fall of wickets
1-37

Bowling

surplusvirginswalksWicketswideno balls

Ghulam Mudassar

 3.008000

Mohammed Shahid

 3.0011001

Junaid Ilyas

 10.0415000

Danish Azizo

 9.0223000

Arish Ali Khan

 7.0222000

Ammad Alam |

 3.0016000

Rameez AzizI

 4.026000

