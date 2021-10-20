Match 13: Balochistan vs Sindh in Faisalabad |Cricket Scorecard | Live results





Balochistan 1st Innings R m B 4s 6s 1 Sanaullah c Rameez Aziz b Mohammad Shahid 4 7 9 1 0 2 Azem Ghumman * c Saifullah Bangash b Ghulam Mudassar 1 10 3 0 0 3 Ali Waqas c Danish Aziz b Arish Ali Khan 45 166 126 4 0 4 Fahad Iqbal c & b Ghulam Mudassar 17 40 27 3 0 5 Shahbaz Khan lbw Danish Aziz 2 8 5 0 0 6 Gulraiz Sadaf lbw Arish Ali Khan 17 27 26 2 0 7 Mohammed Shahid c Saim Ayub b Arish Ali Khan 30 51 53 4 0 8 Mohammed Javedi c Usman Khan b Junaid Ilyas 0 7 8 0 0 9 Najeebullah Achakzai c Faraz Ali b Junaid Ilyas 0 14 11 0 0 10 Tariq Jameel c Rameez Aziz b Danish Aziz 20 31 22 4 0 11 Aftab Ahmed not off 3 20 22 0 0 Additional b 2, lb 1, nb 5 8 Total 10 wickets; 51.1 left; 0 minutes 147 2.87 runs per over Fall of wickets

1-5; 2-9 ; 3-35; 4-39; 5-59; 6-113; 7-114; 8-122; 9-128; 10-147 Bowling surplus virgins walks Wickets wide no balls Ghulam Mudassar 8.0 3 19 2 0 3 Mohammed Shahid 3.0 0 23 1 0 1 Danish Azizo 7.1 0 19 2 0 0 Junaid Ilyas 17.0 4 42 2 0 0 Arish Ali Khan 16.0 6 41 3 0 1 Sindh 1st innings R m B 4s 6s 1 Saim Ayub c Sanaullah b Aftab Ahmed 185 339 224 23 0 2 Usman Khan c Gulraiz Sadaf b Tariq Jameel 0 9 3 0 0 3 Ammad Alam | c Azem Ghumman b Mohammad Javed 3 16 9 0 0 4 Faraz Ali lbw Aftab Ahmed 82 217 143 8 1 5 Danish Azizo c Gulraiz Sadaf b Mohammad Shahid 25 41 51 1 1 6 Rameez AzizI run out of Ali Waqas 16 22 16 3 0 7 Saifullah Bangash * lbw Aftab Ahmed 12 20 14 0 0 8 Mohammed Shahid c Mohammad Shahid b Aftab Ahmed 3 13 9 0 0 9 Arish Ali Khan c & b Mohammad Javed 6 11 11 1 0 10 Junaid Ilyas not off 0 8 2 0 0 11 Ghulam Mudassar c Najeebullah Achakzai b Mohammad Javed 0 3 2 0 0 Additional b 4, lb 2, nb 1 7 Total 10 wickets; 80.3 left; 0 minutes 339 4.21 runs per over Fall of wickets

1-8 ; 2-21; 3-205; 4-274; 5-298; 6-328; 7-331; 8-334; 9-339; 10-339 Bowling surplus virgins walks Wickets wide no balls Najeebullah Achakzai 11.0 0 46 0 0 0 Tariq Jameel 11.0 1 45 1 0 0 Mohammed Javedi 28.3 3 97 3 0 0 Fahad Iqbal 8.0 0 27 0 0 1 Aftab Ahmed 18.0 1 93 4 0 0 Mohammed Shahid 4.0 0 25 1 0 0 Balochistan 2nd innings R m B 4s 6s 1 Azem Ghumman * not off 65 141 124 7 0 2 Sanaullah run out Danish Aziz 11 64 51 1 0 3 Ali Waqas not off 24 76 60 3 0 4 Fahad Iqbal not beaten 5 Mohammed Javedi not beaten 6 Shahbaz Khan not beaten 7 Tariq Jameel not beaten 8 Gulraiz Sadaf not beaten 9 Mohammed Shahid not beaten 10 Aftab Ahmed not beaten 11 Najeebullah Achakzai not beaten Additional nb 1 1 Total 1 wicket; 39.0 left; 0 minutes 101 2.59 runs per over Fall of wickets

1-37 Bowling surplus virgins walks Wickets wide no balls Ghulam Mudassar 3.0 0 8 0 0 0 Mohammed Shahid 3.0 0 11 0 0 1 Junaid Ilyas 10.0 4 15 0 0 0 Danish Azizo 9.0 2 23 0 0 0 Arish Ali Khan 7.0 2 22 0 0 0 Ammad Alam | 3.0 0 16 0 0 0 Rameez AzizI 4.0 2 6 0 0 0

