Cats hockey doesn’t get the right bounces in 5-2 loss to No. 17 Notre Dame – The North Wind

When a team loses in a three-goal match, there are many mixed reactions for a coach afterwards. In the wake of the Northern Michigan University hockey teams’ 5-2 home loss to No. 17 Notre Dame on Saturday night, NMU coach Grant Potulny believed it just wasn’t their night.

I actually thought we played really well tonight, I mean maybe just as well as we played, said Potulny. I thought the first few targets were just a few individual deals, the third of the glass. We probably didn’t get what we deserved tonight, we looked really good but we couldn’t find a way to score. Hockey is a fun game, sometimes it’s time you play the best you can and it doesn’t fall for you, it’s just not your night. On the other hand, some of their top executives made plays. It really wasn’t our night.

The game was drawn in the last two periods. Both teams scored two goals each, the shots were even 21-21, Notre Dame (3-0, 1-0 B1G) got five penalties and NMU (2-1, 2-0 CCHA) had four. To diagnose what happened, look at the Fighting Irishs’ opportunistic first period.

The game had only just begun and the Cats were already buried in a hole. Notre Dame forward Landon Slaggert’s shot went past NMU goalkeeper Rico DiMatteo on the rush just 1:47 into the game on assists from striker Jack Adams and defender Jake Boltmann. Northern fired past the visiting Fighting Irish for most of the first period, but got several chances wide or just missed.

Both teams fought for the net and Notre Dame took advantage of striker Trevor Janicke’s goal from a rebound. Striker Max Ellis and defender Spencer Stastney were there at 10:40 for the assist to extend UND’s lead to 2-0.

In the closing minutes of the period, the puck got a fluky bounce from Notre Dame forward Ryder Rolston’s stick, and it landed past DiMatteo in the net for the Fighting Irishs’ third goal of the period. This one was at 5:45 PM and assisted by Stastney and forward Grant Silianoff. After three goals in the first break, the Wildcats had to climb a mountain to get back in.

Notre Dame tried to close the door completely early in the second period with Janicke’s second goal of the evening assisted by Ellis and captain Adam Karashik. At just 1:34 into the period, DiMatteos night was over, replaced by Charlie Glockner in the net. DiMatteo allowed four goals on 14 shots and was drawn after 21:34 ice age. The game started to get chippy and the Cats started trying their best. There were countless opportunities for the Wildcats to take the lead from Notre Dames, but UND goalkeeper Matthew Galajda was a strong player in the net. Despite having two power plays each in the first two periods, Northern just couldn’t get on the board.

I just thought it was a physical hockey game, Potulny said. The hardest part is that if you have six power plays, you can’t 0-6. That probably could have changed the game a bit, especially early on. But we have to keep working on it.

Finally, at 4:57 p.m., a goal from defender Ben Newhouse put the Cats in the scoring column with assists from forwards Hank Crone and AJ Vanderbeck. In the last minute of the period, Crone had a chance to beat Galajda, but a diving effort from a Fighting Irish defender saved a potential goal. Despite trailing 4-1 in the final period, the Wildcats defeated UND 13-5 in the second and began clearing the defense to help Glockner in his first college game. Glockner saved all 19 shots he faced, and Notre Dames’ lone goal in his 37:45 ice time was an empty netter in the final two minutes.

I loved him, Potulny said. These are back-to-back games that I thought played really well. He looks calm, he had to make some big saves. Charlie has a great rescue ability and by giving him the chance to play in a real game, he didn’t miss a goal. He played two periods and didn’t concede a goal, it’s fantastic to see.

The Wildcats had two more power plays in the third period, but failed to convert either one. The score remained 4-1 for most of the period until Vanderbeck came on the ice as sixth attacker on a delayed penalty and scored to narrow the deficit to 4-2 at 17:15 with assists from defender Trevor Cosgrove and captain Joseph Nardi. Now the Cats were just two behind and had a power play. NMU pulled Glockner back and had 6v4 for the power play, but Ellis raced for a loose puck for Notre Dame and made the game ice cold with an empty goal.

The result was clearly not what we wanted, but there are certainly things to learn from and things to get better over the next week, Vanderbeck said. We have a big conference series coming up and I think it will be huge for us to start practicing again, watching ourselves on video and just keep going to get better. I think we played a pretty good game tonight, in the end it wasn’t good enough, we just didn’t get the bounces, but learn from it and move on.

In addition to improving resumes, what these early non-conference games can also do for teams is help them learn more about themselves. The Cats have now played three games and they have discovered their team identity.

We know what our identity is, we were a hardworking, physical and fast team, said Potulny. I think if we stick to that, we were a very, very, very good hockey team. I like our depth, I like our depth in all positions, we need to get a little bit healthier on the blue line. But you know what? I think we have some good pieces and I think we need to keep grinding and pushing and working because it’s such an important part of the year.

No. 20 Bemidji State is next on the schedule for the Wildcats, and the Beavers (1-3) are coming out of a split with No. 7 North Dakota. The opponent is not getting any easier next week, and there is optimism that NMU will continue to build before the end of the year, the mantra Potulny has used since coaching here.

We would continue to get better and add some new elements to our game, Newhouse said. “I really like the pieces we have and like I said were building until the end of the year. Unfortunately we failed tonight, but we were hoping that we would eventually win a match through the power plays at some point in the year.