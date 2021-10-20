Sports
Cats hockey doesn’t get the right bounces in 5-2 loss to No. 17 Notre Dame – The North Wind
When a team loses in a three-goal match, there are many mixed reactions for a coach afterwards. In the wake of the Northern Michigan University hockey teams’ 5-2 home loss to No. 17 Notre Dame on Saturday night, NMU coach Grant Potulny believed it just wasn’t their night.
I actually thought we played really well tonight, I mean maybe just as well as we played, said Potulny. I thought the first few targets were just a few individual deals, the third of the glass. We probably didn’t get what we deserved tonight, we looked really good but we couldn’t find a way to score. Hockey is a fun game, sometimes it’s time you play the best you can and it doesn’t fall for you, it’s just not your night. On the other hand, some of their top executives made plays. It really wasn’t our night.
The game was drawn in the last two periods. Both teams scored two goals each, the shots were even 21-21, Notre Dame (3-0, 1-0 B1G) got five penalties and NMU (2-1, 2-0 CCHA) had four. To diagnose what happened, look at the Fighting Irishs’ opportunistic first period.
The game had only just begun and the Cats were already buried in a hole. Notre Dame forward Landon Slaggert’s shot went past NMU goalkeeper Rico DiMatteo on the rush just 1:47 into the game on assists from striker Jack Adams and defender Jake Boltmann. Northern fired past the visiting Fighting Irish for most of the first period, but got several chances wide or just missed.
Both teams fought for the net and Notre Dame took advantage of striker Trevor Janicke’s goal from a rebound. Striker Max Ellis and defender Spencer Stastney were there at 10:40 for the assist to extend UND’s lead to 2-0.
In the closing minutes of the period, the puck got a fluky bounce from Notre Dame forward Ryder Rolston’s stick, and it landed past DiMatteo in the net for the Fighting Irishs’ third goal of the period. This one was at 5:45 PM and assisted by Stastney and forward Grant Silianoff. After three goals in the first break, the Wildcats had to climb a mountain to get back in.
Notre Dame tried to close the door completely early in the second period with Janicke’s second goal of the evening assisted by Ellis and captain Adam Karashik. At just 1:34 into the period, DiMatteos night was over, replaced by Charlie Glockner in the net. DiMatteo allowed four goals on 14 shots and was drawn after 21:34 ice age. The game started to get chippy and the Cats started trying their best. There were countless opportunities for the Wildcats to take the lead from Notre Dames, but UND goalkeeper Matthew Galajda was a strong player in the net. Despite having two power plays each in the first two periods, Northern just couldn’t get on the board.
I just thought it was a physical hockey game, Potulny said. The hardest part is that if you have six power plays, you can’t 0-6. That probably could have changed the game a bit, especially early on. But we have to keep working on it.
Finally, at 4:57 p.m., a goal from defender Ben Newhouse put the Cats in the scoring column with assists from forwards Hank Crone and AJ Vanderbeck. In the last minute of the period, Crone had a chance to beat Galajda, but a diving effort from a Fighting Irish defender saved a potential goal. Despite trailing 4-1 in the final period, the Wildcats defeated UND 13-5 in the second and began clearing the defense to help Glockner in his first college game. Glockner saved all 19 shots he faced, and Notre Dames’ lone goal in his 37:45 ice time was an empty netter in the final two minutes.
I loved him, Potulny said. These are back-to-back games that I thought played really well. He looks calm, he had to make some big saves. Charlie has a great rescue ability and by giving him the chance to play in a real game, he didn’t miss a goal. He played two periods and didn’t concede a goal, it’s fantastic to see.
The Wildcats had two more power plays in the third period, but failed to convert either one. The score remained 4-1 for most of the period until Vanderbeck came on the ice as sixth attacker on a delayed penalty and scored to narrow the deficit to 4-2 at 17:15 with assists from defender Trevor Cosgrove and captain Joseph Nardi. Now the Cats were just two behind and had a power play. NMU pulled Glockner back and had 6v4 for the power play, but Ellis raced for a loose puck for Notre Dame and made the game ice cold with an empty goal.
The result was clearly not what we wanted, but there are certainly things to learn from and things to get better over the next week, Vanderbeck said. We have a big conference series coming up and I think it will be huge for us to start practicing again, watching ourselves on video and just keep going to get better. I think we played a pretty good game tonight, in the end it wasn’t good enough, we just didn’t get the bounces, but learn from it and move on.
In addition to improving resumes, what these early non-conference games can also do for teams is help them learn more about themselves. The Cats have now played three games and they have discovered their team identity.
We know what our identity is, we were a hardworking, physical and fast team, said Potulny. I think if we stick to that, we were a very, very, very good hockey team. I like our depth, I like our depth in all positions, we need to get a little bit healthier on the blue line. But you know what? I think we have some good pieces and I think we need to keep grinding and pushing and working because it’s such an important part of the year.
No. 20 Bemidji State is next on the schedule for the Wildcats, and the Beavers (1-3) are coming out of a split with No. 7 North Dakota. The opponent is not getting any easier next week, and there is optimism that NMU will continue to build before the end of the year, the mantra Potulny has used since coaching here.
We would continue to get better and add some new elements to our game, Newhouse said. “I really like the pieces we have and like I said were building until the end of the year. Unfortunately we failed tonight, but we were hoping that we would eventually win a match through the power plays at some point in the year.
Sources
2/ https://thenorthwindonline.com/3890334/sports/cats-hockey-doesnt-get-right-bounces-in-5-2-loss-to-no-17-notre-dame/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]