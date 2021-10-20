Connect with us

Sports

Match 15: Northern vs Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in Sheikhupura |Cricket Scorecard | Live results

Published

12 seconds ago

on

By

 


Northern 1st innings

RmB4s6s
1

Abdul Faseeh |

 st Khayam Khan b Maaz Khan5016511350
2

Hamza Arshad

 c Aamer Azmat b Farhan21513440
3

Ali Imran

 st Khayam Khan b Zohaib Khan1231800
4

Sarmad Hameed

 c Waqar Ahmed b Maaz Khan20443520
5

Kashif Iqbal

 c Farhan b Maaz Khan371300
6

Jamal Anwar *

 c Arshad Ullah b Maaz Khan6719412562
7

Bilawal Bhatti

 c Aamer Azmat b Maaz Khan4412400
8

Sadaqat Ali

 c Mohammad Sarwar Afridi b Ihsan Ullah713910
9

Raza Hasan

 c Mohammad Mohsin Khan b Zohaib Khan13655710
10

Asad Raza

 b Zohaib Khan4211210
11

Zaman Khan

 not off012700
Additionalb 4, lb 5, w 3, nb 820
Total 10 wickets; 73.1 surpluses; 322 minutes2102.87 runs per over

Fall of wickets
1-36; 2-48; 3-90; 4-94; 5-117; 6-143; 7-154; 8-189; 9-207; 10-210

Bowling

surplusvirginswalksWicketswideno balls

Arshad Ullah

 18.0249000

Ihsan Ullah

 14.0234124

farhan

 12.0128114

Mohammad Sarwar Africa

 2.0010000

Zohaib Khan

 11.0330300

Maaz Khan

 16.1450500

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 1st Innings

RmB4s6s
1

Waqar Ahmed *

 st Jamal Anwar b Sadaqat Ali220329225303
2

Mohammad Mohsin Khan

 c Jamal Anwar b Bilawal Bhatti28765530
3

Aamer Azmat

 c Asad Raza b Sadaqat Ali101182111131
4

Mohammad Sarwar Africa

 b Zaman Khan8191200
5

Mehran Ibrahim |

 not off77906461
6

Zohaib Khan

 lbw Zaman Khan14101010
7

Khayam Khan†

 c Abdul Faseeh b Sadaqat Ali24141830
8

Maaz Khan

 c Raza Hasan b Sadaqat Ali96801
9

Arshad Ullah

 not off11100
10

farhan

 not beaten
11

Ihsan Ullah

 not beaten
Additionalb 4, lb 2, w 2, nb 614
Total 7 wickets; 83.0 left; 369 minutes4965.98 runs per over

Fall of wickets
1-80; 2-296; 3-328; 4-407; 5-434; 6-473; 7-438

Bowling

surplusvirginswalksWicketswideno balls

Asad Raza

 13.0171002

Zaman Khan

 14.0183210

Raza Hasan

 22.01135004

Sadaqat Ali

 22.00147400

Bilawal Bhatti

 12.0154110

Northern 2nd innings

RmB4s6s
1

Hamza Arshad

 c Khayam Khan b Ihsan Ullah33724350
2

Abdul Faseeh |

 lbw Maaz Khan67014090
3

Ali Imran

 b Ihsan Ullah03200
4

Sarmad Hameed

 b Ihsan Ullah6613084110
5

Kashif Iqbal

 c Aamer Azmat b Maaz Khan511108640
6

Jamal Anwar *

 c Aamer Azmat b Maaz Khan42715451
7

Bilawal Bhatti

 not off29605031
8

Sadaqat Ali

 b Maaz Khan07700
9

Raza Hasan

 not off1222000
10

Asad Raza

 not beaten
11

Zaman Khan

 not beaten
Additionallb 1, w 23
Total 7 wickets; 81.0 left; 349 minutes2923.6 runs per over

Fall of wickets
1-48; 2-49; 3-164; 4-170; 5-243; 6-269; 7-269

Bowling

surplusvirginswalksWicketswideno balls

Arshad Ullah

 17.0261000

Ihsan Ullah

 14.0344300

farhan

 13.0341010

Maaz Khan

 26.04105400

Zohaib Khan

 9.0132000

Waqar Ahmed *

 2.008000

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://www.pcb.com.pk/cricket-associations-championship-202122/match/33500.html

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: