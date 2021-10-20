Match 15: Northern vs Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in Sheikhupura |Cricket Scorecard | Live results





Northern 1st innings R m B 4s 6s 1 Abdul Faseeh | st Khayam Khan b Maaz Khan 50 165 113 5 0 2 Hamza Arshad c Aamer Azmat b Farhan 21 51 34 4 0 3 Ali Imran st Khayam Khan b Zohaib Khan 1 23 18 0 0 4 Sarmad Hameed c Waqar Ahmed b Maaz Khan 20 44 35 2 0 5 Kashif Iqbal c Farhan b Maaz Khan 3 7 13 0 0 6 Jamal Anwar * c Arshad Ullah b Maaz Khan 67 194 125 6 2 7 Bilawal Bhatti c Aamer Azmat b Maaz Khan 4 41 24 0 0 8 Sadaqat Ali c Mohammad Sarwar Afridi b Ihsan Ullah 7 13 9 1 0 9 Raza Hasan c Mohammad Mohsin Khan b Zohaib Khan 13 65 57 1 0 10 Asad Raza b Zohaib Khan 4 21 12 1 0 11 Zaman Khan not off 0 12 7 0 0 Additional b 4, lb 5, w 3, nb 8 20 Total 10 wickets; 73.1 surpluses; 322 minutes 210 2.87 runs per over Fall of wickets

1-36; 2-48; 3-90; 4-94; 5-117; 6-143; 7-154; 8-189; 9-207; 10-210 Bowling surplus virgins walks Wickets wide no balls Arshad Ullah 18.0 2 49 0 0 0 Ihsan Ullah 14.0 2 34 1 2 4 farhan 12.0 1 28 1 1 4 Mohammad Sarwar Africa 2.0 0 10 0 0 0 Zohaib Khan 11.0 3 30 3 0 0 Maaz Khan 16.1 4 50 5 0 0 Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 1st Innings R m B 4s 6s 1 Waqar Ahmed * st Jamal Anwar b Sadaqat Ali 220 329 225 30 3 2 Mohammad Mohsin Khan c Jamal Anwar b Bilawal Bhatti 28 76 55 3 0 3 Aamer Azmat c Asad Raza b Sadaqat Ali 101 182 111 13 1 4 Mohammad Sarwar Africa b Zaman Khan 8 19 12 0 0 5 Mehran Ibrahim | not off 77 90 64 6 1 6 Zohaib Khan lbw Zaman Khan 14 10 10 1 0 7 Khayam Khan† c Abdul Faseeh b Sadaqat Ali 24 14 18 3 0 8 Maaz Khan c Raza Hasan b Sadaqat Ali 9 6 8 0 1 9 Arshad Ullah not off 1 1 1 0 0 10 farhan not beaten 11 Ihsan Ullah not beaten Additional b 4, lb 2, w 2, nb 6 14 Total 7 wickets; 83.0 left; 369 minutes 496 5.98 runs per over Fall of wickets

1-80; 2-296; 3-328; 4-407; 5-434; 6-473; 7-438 Bowling surplus virgins walks Wickets wide no balls Asad Raza 13.0 1 71 0 0 2 Zaman Khan 14.0 1 83 2 1 0 Raza Hasan 22.0 1 135 0 0 4 Sadaqat Ali 22.0 0 147 4 0 0 Bilawal Bhatti 12.0 1 54 1 1 0 Northern 2nd innings R m B 4s 6s 1 Hamza Arshad c Khayam Khan b Ihsan Ullah 33 72 43 5 0 2 Abdul Faseeh | lbw Maaz Khan 67 0 140 9 0 3 Ali Imran b Ihsan Ullah 0 3 2 0 0 4 Sarmad Hameed b Ihsan Ullah 66 130 84 11 0 5 Kashif Iqbal c Aamer Azmat b Maaz Khan 51 110 86 4 0 6 Jamal Anwar * c Aamer Azmat b Maaz Khan 42 71 54 5 1 7 Bilawal Bhatti not off 29 60 50 3 1 8 Sadaqat Ali b Maaz Khan 0 7 7 0 0 9 Raza Hasan not off 1 22 20 0 0 10 Asad Raza not beaten 11 Zaman Khan not beaten Additional lb 1, w 2 3 Total 7 wickets; 81.0 left; 349 minutes 292 3.6 runs per over Fall of wickets

1-48; 2-49; 3-164; 4-170; 5-243; 6-269; 7-269 Bowling surplus virgins walks Wickets wide no balls Arshad Ullah 17.0 2 61 0 0 0 Ihsan Ullah 14.0 3 44 3 0 0 farhan 13.0 3 41 0 1 0 Maaz Khan 26.0 4 105 4 0 0 Zohaib Khan 9.0 1 32 0 0 0 Waqar Ahmed * 2.0 0 8 0 0 0

