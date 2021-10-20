Chatham Field Hockey takes No. 20 Randolph for 1st MCT title since 2010 (PHOTOS)

Sometimes the winning goal can come from a player you least expect it from in a championship.

In the final of the Morris County Tournament on Tuesday night, sophomore Mia Sciacchitano, who had only one goal in the game all season, buried the lead with 6:10 to go in the fourth quarter.

Thanks to a strong defensive effort, it held up as the winner of the game as Chatham third-seeded Randolph, No. 20 in the NJ.com Top 20, claimed the first Morris County title since 2010 in Boonton. Secondary school.

Sciacchitanos’ goal came from an assist from Kitty Garrett, who took a shot that reached Randolph goalkeeper Amanda Klopper, and the sophomore was able to squeeze in the rebound.

I don’t really remember who passed, but it was clearly a really nice long hit, said Sciacchitano. I got the ball, it was close to the keeper, and I just sprinted to get the ball and kind of hit it in. I just kept going, if I didn’t go through or sprint for that ball, the goal would never go in. I didn’t expect to score a goal. To think that was only my second, that’s crazy. But I’m so proud of my team, and especially myself, for achieving that.

Chatham coach Kaitlin Leyden added: We’ve got some aggressive, spirited little strikers up there. Mia is very aggressive and she is fast. She is so fast and she is eager to score a goal. She is very hungry. She sits down with me and films individually, she is ready to learn and she wants it very much. I knew it just had to happen for Mia, so it was good.

Chatham (8-5-1) was able to take the win, despite Randolph controlling most of the game with a 19-2 corner advantage and a 16-4 shot advantage. His defense may be bent, but he didn’t break, as his corner unit – which includes Brooke DiBiase, Kate McManus and Kelsea Lee – conceded just one goal in the third quarter by Randolphs Gianna Drake. Goalkeeper Kelly Bernich also put in a strong performance with 10 saves.

That was really scary, especially towards the end, they had a lot of turns, DiBiase said. I was like, I didn’t let any of these in. Especially Kelsea Lee, she was flying most of the time and she’s doing a great job, and I’m on track. By the last five minutes I felt like I wasn’t letting any of these in, this was winning.

The Drakes goal gave Randolph the lead with 9:23 to go in the third quarter after a scoreless first half. Chatham reacted quickly and got a corner on his next possession. In the corner, Emmy saw Chazen throw the ball to DiBiase at the top of the circle, and DiBiase, determined as ever, shot the ball into the back of the cage to tie the game and give her team a much-needed boost.

I wanted to make this the hardest shot I’ve ever taken, DiBiase said. I wanted to vent all my frustration. I think we started the race a bit hectic, and it was also a bit difficult because my knees hurt, so it was really hard to move. But on this corner I just wanted to blast him into the goal.

Kate McManus added: That was our boost. That’s when we thought it was good, we were in this to win it, we were really in this. I think we tried our best and we really succeeded.

It was Chatham’s second win of the year in three tries against Randolph (14-3), after a 1-0 win in overtime on September 10, followed by a 2-0 loss on September 30. Chatham missed a few key players in the loss due to injury, and with them all back in Tuesday night’s lineup, it knew it had the pieces to claim its long-awaited county title.

And after not having a county tournament last fall due to COVID-19, while Chatham finished 11-1, it wouldn’t pass up this opportunity.

It was a real shame not to have that, and to have snatched such a away from a really good, strong team, said Leyden. These girls knew they had that opportunity and it was taken from them, so they would do everything they could to get the job done today and take home the win. What they did, they just never stopped. They never put their heads down, even Randolph (Sarah Bona) was great, but we just stayed with her. We just kept going and eventually we capitalized and it was great.

The NJ High School Sports newsletter now appears in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and be one of the first to get all the boys and girls sports you care about delivered straight to your inbox every weekday. To add your name,click here.