Sports
Chatham Field Hockey takes No. 20 Randolph for 1st MCT title since 2010 (PHOTOS)
Sometimes the winning goal can come from a player you least expect it from in a championship.
In the final of the Morris County Tournament on Tuesday night, sophomore Mia Sciacchitano, who had only one goal in the game all season, buried the lead with 6:10 to go in the fourth quarter.
Thanks to a strong defensive effort, it held up as the winner of the game as Chatham third-seeded Randolph, No. 20 in the NJ.com Top 20, claimed the first Morris County title since 2010 in Boonton. Secondary school.
Sciacchitanos’ goal came from an assist from Kitty Garrett, who took a shot that reached Randolph goalkeeper Amanda Klopper, and the sophomore was able to squeeze in the rebound.
I don’t really remember who passed, but it was clearly a really nice long hit, said Sciacchitano. I got the ball, it was close to the keeper, and I just sprinted to get the ball and kind of hit it in. I just kept going, if I didn’t go through or sprint for that ball, the goal would never go in. I didn’t expect to score a goal. To think that was only my second, that’s crazy. But I’m so proud of my team, and especially myself, for achieving that.
Chatham coach Kaitlin Leyden added: We’ve got some aggressive, spirited little strikers up there. Mia is very aggressive and she is fast. She is so fast and she is eager to score a goal. She is very hungry. She sits down with me and films individually, she is ready to learn and she wants it very much. I knew it just had to happen for Mia, so it was good.
Chatham (8-5-1) was able to take the win, despite Randolph controlling most of the game with a 19-2 corner advantage and a 16-4 shot advantage. His defense may be bent, but he didn’t break, as his corner unit – which includes Brooke DiBiase, Kate McManus and Kelsea Lee – conceded just one goal in the third quarter by Randolphs Gianna Drake. Goalkeeper Kelly Bernich also put in a strong performance with 10 saves.
That was really scary, especially towards the end, they had a lot of turns, DiBiase said. I was like, I didn’t let any of these in. Especially Kelsea Lee, she was flying most of the time and she’s doing a great job, and I’m on track. By the last five minutes I felt like I wasn’t letting any of these in, this was winning.
The Drakes goal gave Randolph the lead with 9:23 to go in the third quarter after a scoreless first half. Chatham reacted quickly and got a corner on his next possession. In the corner, Emmy saw Chazen throw the ball to DiBiase at the top of the circle, and DiBiase, determined as ever, shot the ball into the back of the cage to tie the game and give her team a much-needed boost.
I wanted to make this the hardest shot I’ve ever taken, DiBiase said. I wanted to vent all my frustration. I think we started the race a bit hectic, and it was also a bit difficult because my knees hurt, so it was really hard to move. But on this corner I just wanted to blast him into the goal.
Kate McManus added: That was our boost. That’s when we thought it was good, we were in this to win it, we were really in this. I think we tried our best and we really succeeded.
It was Chatham’s second win of the year in three tries against Randolph (14-3), after a 1-0 win in overtime on September 10, followed by a 2-0 loss on September 30. Chatham missed a few key players in the loss due to injury, and with them all back in Tuesday night’s lineup, it knew it had the pieces to claim its long-awaited county title.
And after not having a county tournament last fall due to COVID-19, while Chatham finished 11-1, it wouldn’t pass up this opportunity.
It was a real shame not to have that, and to have snatched such a away from a really good, strong team, said Leyden. These girls knew they had that opportunity and it was taken from them, so they would do everything they could to get the job done today and take home the win. What they did, they just never stopped. They never put their heads down, even Randolph (Sarah Bona) was great, but we just stayed with her. We just kept going and eventually we capitalized and it was great.
The NJ High School Sports newsletter now appears in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and be one of the first to get all the boys and girls sports you care about delivered straight to your inbox every weekday. To add your name,click here.
Sources
2/ https://www.nj.com/highschoolsports/2021/10/opportunistic-chatham-edges-no-20-randolph-for-1st-mct-title-since-2010-photos.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]