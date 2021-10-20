Sports
Emmaus hockey passes biggest test yet by taking down Parkland in EPC semifinal
The Emmaus High School Hockey Teams post season officially opened with an 11–0 win.
But Tuesday night it jumped to another level when the… Parkland Trojan Horses brought the battle the Green Hornets desire from the playoff league.
It’s a lot of fun when we get into tougher games, Emmaus junior Rachel Herbine said. It really challenges us and makes us the best we can be. It sets us up for districts and states.
The high-ranking Hornets have passed the test in the Eastern Pennsylvania Conference Semifinals by beating fifth-seeded Parkland 2–0 at Whitehalls Zephyr Sports Complex.
Emmaus (20-0) goes on to face Easton, a 2-0 winner of Nazareth, in the conference final Thursday at 6pm in Whitehall.
It wasn’t long before the Hornets opened the scoring on Tuesday. Junior Ava Zerfass found Herbine on the doorstep of the goal cage for the first attack, just 2 minutes 20 seconds into the game.
However, the complexion of the game changed when Parkland forced a couple of corners in the first quarter. The Trojans continued to roll with an impressive second period with five corners and the lurking sense that the equalizer was imminent.
Parkland sophomore Elaina Fragassi fed classmate Darby Reyburn, who took a hard shot that was sent off by Emmaus goalkeeper Emma Cari with 6:30 to go in the second quarter. Seconds later, the sophomore made another save to keep Hornets’ lead.
The pause allowed Emmaus to regroup.
We had a little defensive slump, Herbine said. We just discussed that at halftime and we had to tell ourselves we could do it and focus mentally again.
We had to recoup and put that behind us, Zerfass added. We just had to work offensively and get it out of the defense while under pressure.
The Hornets turned the tide after halftime and scored a second score. Very fass directed the ball over the goal line with 6:15 to go in the third quarter.
It was just a great team effort, she said. It was a corner, so everyone got to grips with it. It was just a matter of who would pop in at the last minute, but it was all teamwork.
Cari finished with six saves in the season, which Zerfass and Herbine agreed Emmaus was the toughest test of 2021 yet.
Yes, I think it certainly was, Zerfass replied when asked if Tuesday was the biggest challenge of the season. They came out super competitive. We just had to bring our game.
They came out much more aggressive than last time, Herbine said, referring to Emmaus’ 5-0 regular season win. I think with last time’s score they wanted to redeem themselves.
Senior Tess Garchinsky made 14 saves for Parkland, which fell to 13-6.
Emmaus, who has won five consecutive conference tournaments, faces a third meeting with Easton after 3-1 and 5-0 wins in the regular season.
I am super enthusiastic. I think as the games progressed, they started to get stronger and work together, Zerfass said. Our passing is very strong and I think we just have to convey that to Easton and that will make us successful.
Herbine also expects to get Easton’s best effort.
We went to watch a movie of the last game we played and make adjustments, she said. The last game against them was a very good game and very tough, and it will be even more difficult this time. We just have to watch it quarter by quarter and play for game.
