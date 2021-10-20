Scotia-Glenville hockey continues with 12-1 loss of Glens Falls

SCOTIA Olivia Geniti didn’t know what she had until the fourth quarter of Scotia – Glenvilles Section II Class B hockey playoff game with Glens Falls.

Then she added a few more in a record performance.

The star striker tied the state record for goals in a game with her seventh, then broke it with her eighth shortly after to put the finishing touches to a 12-1 quarter-final win for the Tartans.

My teammates, Geniti said when describing how she was able to stack so many goals. We all worked for it and kept possession of the ball.

However, Geniti was the Tartans (No. 4 seed, 10-6) the top finisher, just as she had been the entire regular season, which began when the University of Maine netted seven goals in a non-league win against Corinth.

That performance by Geniti equaled the state record. A handful of other players had scored seven goals in one game for Geniti, including Johnstown’s Taryn Ringer in a 2018 win over Gloversville.

We knew Liv could do it [set the state record] because she had seven early in the year, but no one really talked about it after that, said Scotia-Glenville senior Angelina Rules.

The record didn’t come up until Tuesday when her mother Elaine Geniti, who worked on the Tartans scorebook, said she needed one to match the state record after she rebounded home for her sixth goal early in the fourth quarter. drove.

Later, Olivia Geniti equalized and set the state record for unassisted goals, her last goal coming with 2:55 to go.

Genitis eight goals in a single game will be the state’s unofficial record until certified by the New York State Public High School Athletic Association.

I didn’t realize it until late in the game, Olivia Geniti said of her goal tally.

Scotia-Glenville coach Kaila Jackson was also unsure how much her senior captain had as the game progressed.

It’s not something I thought about. My thought was about winning the match, Jackson said. In the end I asked how much. [Elaine] said she had seven.

Jackson wanted to make her stand out on the field despite scoring 11-1 at the time, and Olivia Geniti completed her fourth quarter hat-trick with a drive into traffic.

First, it’s her senior year and her last game on this field, Jackson said. It was a quarterfinal. You could tell we only had a few subs and we played them all.

Olivia Geniti also had a hat-trick in the first quarter, scoring one goal in both the second and third quarters.

She has worked so hard and has been such a big part of our program, Jackson said. I thought it was important that she gets the credit she deserves.

Geniti scored the first goal of the game two minutes later and Glens Falls (No. 5, 2-15) answered 30 seconds later on a drive from Ciara Hirsch.

We had a break. We just hadn’t anticipated that and we were a little slow on the ball, Jackson said. I just told the kids to communicate again, stick to stick, pass and play high level hockey.

Rules gave Scotia-Glenville a 2-1 lead over one of Geniti’s two assists. Geniti then made it 3-1 when she accepted a Rules throw in from the top of the circle on a penalty corner and slammed the ball into the cage with a hard drive.

Rules and Geniti repeated the game on a goal in the second quarter.

i know when they [Geniti] shoot me, it’s intimidating. It is scary. “I’m so glad she’s on my team,” said Scotia-Glenville goalkeeper Maya Westbrook. I have bruises that have lasted up to a month.

Scotia-Glenville defeated Glens Falls for the third time this fall season. Scotia-Glenville will face the Foothills Council champion and highest-seeded South Glens Falls (14-1) in the semifinal round on Tuesday to avenge a few setbacks against the Bulldogs.

Glens Falls 1 0 0 0 1

Scotia Glenville 4 1 2 5 12

Glens Falls scoring: Hirsch 1-0. Scotia-Glenville Scoring: Geniti 8-2, Riegel 1-0, A. Rules 1-2, Kramer 1-0, Darling 1-0, I. Rules 0-2. Goalkeepers: Glens Falls, Drink, 33 saves. Scotia-Glenville, M. Westbrook, 0 saves.

