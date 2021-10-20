Grove City, Westminster advance to PAC Tennis semi-finals | Sport

PAC TENNIS TOURNAMENT

GREENVILLE Westminster College and Grove City College each took quarterfinal victories in the Presidents Athletic Conference (PAC) Womens Tennis Championship Tournament Tuesday afternoon to advance to Friday’s semifinal round.

This year, the PAC Championship Tournament features a six-team championship round.

Number three Westminster (10-2) won 9-0 against Thiel College No. 6 (2-11) in New Wilmington. Number four Grove City (9-4) recorded a 7-2 victory over No. 5 Saint Vincent College (5-7) on the Walters-Zbell Tennis Courts in Grove City.

The best placed Franciscan University (10-2) and No. 2 Washington & Jefferson College (7-2) received byes in the quarterfinals.

Friday’s semi-finals and Saturday’s championship game will use the nine point team format, with matches played to decide (first team to 5 individual match wins). This weekend’s games are hosted by W&J at the Janet Swanson Tennis Center on campus, which has been the home of the Presidents teams since 2015.

On Friday, No. 1 Franciscan up against No. 4 Grove City at 1pm. Number two W&J will take on No. 3 Westminster at 4pm. The title match on Saturday is scheduled at 1 p.m.

This year’s tournament champion will automatically qualify the PACs for the NCAA Division III Championships. The team selections for the Division III Championships will be announced on Monday, May 9, 2022. The first round of the Division III Championships is scheduled for Thursday, May 12.

BIG CITY

GROVE CITY The women’s tennis team of Grove City College took a 7-2 home win over fifth-seeded Saint Vincent at Walters-Zbell Courts on Tuesday afternoon in the quarterfinals of the Presidents Athletic Conference Championship Tournament.

No. 4 (8-3) Grove City now takes on the top seeded Franciscan in Friday’s tournament semifinals in Washington, Pa.

On Tuesday, Grove City won two of the three doubles against Saint Vincent. The Wolverines then sealed the team victory by posting five straight-set wins in singles action.

Grove City took a shortened 5-3 win in the dark on October 7 over Saint Vincent during the regular season. Franciscan made a 6-3 decision at Grove City on September 24 during the regular season.

Friday’s semifinal match with Franciscan starts at 1pm. The winner will face No. 2 Washington & Jefferson or No. 3 Westminster in Saturday’s championship round.

singles

1. Maura Skelley (SVC) defeats. Logan Fuss (GRO) 6-3, 4-6, 1-0 (12-10)

2. Lexi Chappel (GRO) def. Angela Popovich (SVC) 6-4, 6-4

3. Emily Ivory (GRO) defeats. Trinity Miller (SVC) 6-2, 6-3

4. Janel McCray (GRO) defeats. Lydia Lieb (SVC) 6-2, 6-1

5. Lillian Jeynes (GRO) defeats. Lauren Hartner (SVC) 6-0, 6-2

6. Alyssa Good (GRO) def. Abigail Donnelly (SVC) 6-0, 6-3

doubles

1. Maura Skelley/Angela Popovich (SVC) defeats. Logan Fuss/Lexi Chappel (GRO) 8-3

2. Lillian Jeynes/Emily Ivory (GRO) def. Lydia Lieb/Abigail Donnelly (SVC) 8-2

3. Alyssa Good/Sydney Adams (GRO) beats. Trinity Miller/Lauren Hartner (SVC) 8-6

WESTMINSTER

NEW WILMINGTON No. 3 Westminster knocked out No. 6 Thiel at home in the Presidents Athletic Conference (PAC) Womens Tennis Championship Tournament Quarterfinals on Tuesday.

Titan freshman Emma Sukal won No. 1 singles, 6-1, 6-1, from Natalie Zgurich, followed by junior Sabrina Slagle who won No. 2 singles, 6-1, 6-0, from Sarah Haritos. Freshman Taylor Dlugozima (Wilmington High) won a hard-fought No. 6 singles match in comeback fashion, 2-6, 6-3, 11-9, against Reagan Hayne. Suklal teamed up with classmate Gia Francisco for an 8-0 win over No. 1 doubles.

The Titans improved to 10-2 in the season and advance to No. 2 Washington & Jefferson in the Semifinals on Friday, October 22 with a 4:00 PM start time. Thiel finished the season 2-11.

This year’s PAC Championship Tournament features a six-team championship round. Friday’s semi-finals and Saturday’s championship game will use the nine-point team format, with matches played to decide (first team wins 5 individual matches). This weekend’s games are hosted by W&J at the Janet Swanson Tennis Center on campus. This year’s tournament champion will secure the PAC’s automatic qualifier bid for the NCAA Division III Championships

VOLLEY-BALL

NEW WILMINGTON – The Westminster volleyball team extended their winning streak to nine after beating Bethany 3-1 at home on Tuesday night in a Presidents Athletic Conference (PAC) game.

Towards the end of the first set after three consecutive runs from Bethany (11-9, 8-4 PAC) and the Titans narrowly ahead (21-19), Westminster (21-4, 13-0 PAC) went into a 4-0 run to win the first set (25-19). Again in a close set towards the end (20-18), the Titans scored five straight runs in set two, capped by a service ace from senior Maya Steward. In the third set, trailing 24-19, Westminster regained momentum by scoring four straight runs, but the Bison ruined the comeback by saving a kill and winning the set 25-23. As the half-point of the final set approached (15-13), the Titans could not be denied and seized more control by scoring five consecutive points (20-13), leading to a 25-23 victory.

Titan senior Becky Adelman registered a team-high 12 kills, followed by Steward with 11. Their defensive presence was felt by Junior Kaylee Sciubba who had a season-high seven blocks and Steward with 23 digs. Sciubba added a match-high .320 hit rate and 10 kills. Senior Samantha Kelly orchestrated the offensive showcase with 33 assists. Sophomore Lauren Lampus scored a match-best three service aces.

Westminster will be back on the field on Thursday as it travels to Beaver Falls to take on Geneva in a conference game. Start time is scheduled at 7:00 PM

THIEL

GREENVILLE The Thiel College women’s soccer team was defeated 2-1 by Presidents Washington and Jefferson on Tuesday in a game of the Presidents’ Athletic Conference (PAC).

The game remained scoreless throughout the first half. Just over seven minutes into the second half, the Tomcats struck first with an Emily Harriman goal, assisted by Bailey Fritz from a free kick. At 58:43, the Presidents tied the game with an own goal from a corner. The 1-1 stalemate remained until the Presidents broke the tie with less than five minutes left to take a 2-1 lead that held until the end.

For the Tomcats, Harriman scored a goal, assisted by Fritz. Fritz also made two shots. Hannah Strott took a shot at target on three shot attempts. Goalkeeper Samantha Hoffman scored eight times in the match.

For the presidents, Katie Brown and Maegan Martin scored goals and Courtney Crivelli provided an assist. In goal, Gabriella Lloyd didn’t concede a goal in the first half and Abby Hipkins saved two shots in the second half.

The Tomcats’ next game will be a make-up game from earlier in the season against the Hilbert Hawks on Thursday. Kick-off is scheduled at 3 p.m

FOOTBALL MEN

GREENVILLE The Thiel College men’s soccer team was defeated 2-1 (OT) by the presidents of Washington and Jefferson on Tuesday in a game of the Presidents’ Athletic Conference (PAC).

The presidents struck first at 34:47 and took a 1-0 lead in the half. The Tomcats hit back with a goal from Ryan Harcourt (Greenville High) at 68:43. That equalizing goal pushed the game into extra time. With just over two minutes left in the first overtime, the Presidents scored and won 2-1.

Harcourt scored his first career goal for the Tomcats. Brock Newsome assisted him on goal for his first assist of the season. Goalkeeper Devin Weisbarth scored a total of 11 saves in just under 98 minutes, his fourth game with double-digit saves.

Joey Feola scored the first goal for the Presidents. Thomas Einolf scored the game winner in overtime and was assisted by Joseph McKinley. Goalkeeper Sam Miller saved four shots.

The Tomcats’ next game is against the Waynesburg Yellow Jackets on Saturday. The match starts at 6:00 PM

VOLLEY-BALL

GREENVILLE The Thiel Tomcats defeated the Waynesburg Yellow Jackets in straight sets Tuesday night at Beeghly Gymnasium, 3-0. The Tomcats won with set scores of 25-17, 25-21, 25-18.

Hailley Kendall, Emily Sears and Abby Triskett were honored at senior night before the game.

Maria Torres led Thiel’s attack with a match-best 12 kills. Torres had an attack rate of 0.290 that night. Jordyn Liedike, who had an attack rate of 0.467, scored nine kills and two blocks. Raquel McDonald and Kylee Eaton each had seven murders, while Eaton also contributed 11 digs.

Danielle Aulet led all players with 34 assists and also added six counts. Triskett recorded a match-high 20 digs. Sears and Kendall made 13 and 10 excavations, respectively.

Hannah Buhr paced Waynesburg with nine kills while Alyson Johnson tallied 16 digs.

The Tomcats, who have won seven of their last 10 games, will face the Grove City Wolverines on the road on Thursday. The Presidents’ Athletic Conference game starts at 7 p.m.

VOLLEY-BALL

LATROBE The Grove City College volleyball team took a 25-19, 26-24, 30-28 victory in Saint Vincent on Tuesday night in the Presidents Athletic Conference action at the Carey Center. Tuesday’s win guarantees Grove City (17-7, 10-3 PAC) a spot in the six-team season-ending conference tournament.

Grove City had a balanced offensive attack on Tuesday night. Sophomore Anna DeGraaf and junior Faith Keating each posted nine kills, while junior Robyn Collier added eight kills. Sophomore Lexie Auth recorded five kills in the deciding third set.

Sophomore setter Katie Kenlein handed out 22 assists and sophomore setter Kennedy Kerr provided 10 assists.

Freshman Mya Lathem led the defensive effort by collecting 32 digs. Keating added 26 digs. Kenlein and sophomore Eloise Augustine each had nine murders.

DeGraaf, senior Amanda Schmidt and junior Katie Pry all had two blocks.

Grove City will host conference rival Thiel at the Grove City College Arena at 7 p.m. Thursday.