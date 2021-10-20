NFL Rookie QB Tracker – Exploring the Week 6 Peaks and Valleys for These Young Signal Callers

Few things are better than hitting a milestone for the first time.

Such is the case for Trevor Lawrence, this year’s top pick. The young centerpiece behind the rebuilding of the Jacksonville Jaguars played a vital role on Sunday in breaking the second longest loss streak (20) in league history in his first career start in London.

Fellow rookies Justin Fields and Mac Jones weren’t so lucky to get into the win class in Week 6, but that’s not to say progress hasn’t been made as these freshman signal callers continue their way into the pro level.

Zach Wilson of the New York Jets and Trey Lance of the San Francisco 49ers each had a farewell week. Lawrence will get his bye week rest in Week 7 as Jacksonville celebrates its first win since Week 1 of last season.

Before Lawrence’s well-deserved break, let’s see how he, Fields and Jones fared last Sunday.

General choice for 2021: 1st

Game result: 23-20 win against Miami Dolphins

State Border: 25-for-41, 319 passing yards, 1 passing touchdown, 0 interceptions, 53.1 QBR

Lawrence’s performance marked the second 300-yard passing game of his fledgling career. His first such appearance came in his regular season debut against the Houston Texans.

Jacksonville’s win over the pond is also the first with a rookie quarterback at the helm after five scoreless visits. Lawrence had a big game en route to the team’s relief-inducing win. Jacksonville won via field goal despite going 0-for-3 in weeks 1-5.

Lawrence led the game-winning drive downfield and capped it by setting up Matthew Wright’s kick to seal the deal. According to ESPN’s Stats & Information, Lawrence threw 103 yards when he came under pressure on Sunday after throwing just 162 such yards in his first five games.

After the game, Lawrence was rested enough to celebrate his first official NFL win.

“Oh, man, it’s different,” he explained of how he got into the victory column. “We’ve had a tough start to the year. We’ve been through a lot of adversity in this game – just fighting back, fighting back and finding a way to win means a lot.

“And of course, as I said, we struggled a little bit, but to get this win and have this momentum in the farewell week, to do it here in London. I mean, it’s all just special – always, always remember this one.”

General choice for 2021: 11th

Game result: 24-14 loss to Green Bay Packers

State Border: 16-for-27, 174 passing yards, 1 passing touchdown, 1 interception, 40.6 QBR

On a day when Aaron Rodgers made no secret of his feelings for the Bears, Fields did his best to keep Chicago close. His 12.3 air yards per pass was the highest mark of any Bears quarterback against the Packers in the past 15 seasons. Chicago’s rookie QB struggled to reach them, however.

Fields was only 0-for-4 on Sunday with an interception of passes that were more than 20 yards in the air. Such battles have been constant for an offense ranked last in the league in total distance (246.2 per game). Fortunately, Fields did show some flashes by leading Chicago into the end zone. He capped a drive of 10 play with a touchdown pass to lead receiver Darnell Mooney.

Bears head coach Matt Nagy was asked if Fields would benefit from playing against greats like Rodgers, Tom Brady and Lamar Jackson. He expressed confidence in his young signaler’s ability to hold its own.

“I don’t really think so,” Nagy said. “I think for him the great thing about Justin is that when he says that, or goes to that point, he’s real, you know, I mean, he wants to be Justin Fields. That’s all he cares about. And you can respect those other guys, and i know he does all those great quarterbacks….and what i love about Justin is, again, he won’t change who he is for a reason, and he can learn and get better at certain areas.”

Fields will get another chance to prove himself against a well-known quarterback on Sunday when the Bears visit Tom Brady and the defending champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

General choice for 2021:15th

Game result: 35-29 (OT) loss to Dallas Cowboys

State Border: 15-for-21, 229 passing yards, 2 passing touchdowns, 1 interception, 46.3 QBR

Jones did his best to put New England in position to win on Sunday, but costly mistakes resulted in the Cowboys and Patriots switching the lead four times in the final seven minutes of regulations and overtime.

With New England leading 21-20 as the two-minute warning approached, Jones threw an early pick-six to Trevon Diggs as Dallas recaptured the lead. For what it’s worth, there’s very little shame in being singled out by Diggs, who became the fourth player in NFL history to get a pass in six straight games to start a season (2003 Brian Russell, 1987 Barry Wilburn, 1951 Tom Landry).

Digg’s world, we just live in it. https://t.co/WnNmJwJI7K Simi Fehoko (@Simi_Fehoko) October 18, 2021

Fortunately for the Patriots, however, their young franchise quarterback didn’t let the error waver.

The Patriots freshman quarterback threw a 75-yard touchdown to Kendrick Bourne to help the team take a 29-26 lead on the next drive. It was the longest completion of Jones’ young career as he learned the value of short memory in the NFL.

“Yeah, I think when I watch the movie, I’ll always want to find ways to do something better,” Jones said after Sunday’s loss. “And I’m sure there’s something I can do better in a lot of plays, and that play was one of them. You just have to play the next play, and you’re only as good as your last play, so at the same time you have to “Go on, just do the play that’s mentioned. I better do that, and I will. We just can’t hang our heads.”

ESPN stats and information contributed to this story.