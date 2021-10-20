LL League Hockey Finals go to Manheim Township, Penn Manor | Field hockey in high school

Manheim Township had quite a dominant performance during the Lancaster-Lebanon Field Hockey Semifinals in Donegal on Tuesday.

However, as time went on, the Blue Streaks found they just wanted to avoid overtime.

Freshman Brooke Weaver.

Weaver jumped on a rebound from the pad of Indians goalkeeper CC Emswiler and patiently shot the ball into the back of the cage with 1:37 remaining in regulation, putting Manheim Township in Thursday’s championship game after a 1-0 win.

The Streaks will face Penn Manor in the 7 p.m. title ramp in Conestoga Valley. The Comets defeated Ephrata 2-0 in Tuesday’s other semifinal.

Township (14-6) were in control from the second quarter, earning 14 straight penalty corners, including the last one, which helped set up Weavers’ goal.

We kept getting corners and I wondered when we would find the back of the net, Weaver said. I made sure to look up and see where the keeper was so I could place him in the corner.

There were only a few minutes left and we just got that corner, I was thinking about making sure we scored. It was very exciting.

Overall, she is a very patient player all over the field and very smooth on the ball, Streaks coach Samantha Spanos said of Weaver. So I know when the ball is bounced back to her, she’s one of the players who will look up to see where the ball should be buried.

Donegal made one last push with two corners after the clock ran out, but the attempts were cleared.

Avoiding extra time was critical after Emswiler held the Indians back to a shootout win in Saturday’s quarterfinals and helped beat the Streaks in overtime during the regular season. Emswiler made seven saves on Tuesday.

This game we were the higher seed, so maybe there was pressure, said Spanos. It was also that we were looking for redemption for ourselves because we were already competing with them and the L.

We controlled the game for the most part. We started off a little slow at first, but we were able to turn it around and play our hockey game.

Penn Manor (14-4) looked like a team hungry to defend its 2020 league tournament championship Tuesday against the Section Two first-class Mountaineers.

Comets coach Rachel Suter loves the way her team played.

I thought the midfield was really good for protecting the ball, carrying the ball and being the distributors for us, she said.

A quick start was great for Penn Manor as Tristan Groff fired a feed from fellow sophomore Avery Bradburn from a corner just five minutes into the game.

Early in the third quarter, Liv Cox drove in a pass from Malayna Kahl for a 2-0 lead.

While Penn Manor controlled the game, Ephrata had his chances, especially late in the third, but Comets keeper CC Charles held out, including her brilliant save with five seconds left in the quarter.

Next up is Section One foe Manheim Township, which took the crown this season. Suter wasn’t sure if the title would come down to two teams from the same section.

I think this year was so close within all sections, so in a way it’s surprising, she said.

But it doesn’t surprise me either how strong they are and how hard our girls have worked. It’s great to be back there again.