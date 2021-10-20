Sports
Luther Burden committed to Mizzou football over Georgia, Alabama, others
NS. LOUIS Luther Burden stays at home.
East St. Louis (Illinois) wide receiver, one of the highest-rated recruiting prospects Missouri football has ever pursued, has verbally committed to the Tigers.
Burden chose MU over Southeastern Conference foes, Georgia and Alabama, on Tuesday night.
Im 100 percent locked up, Burden said after committing.
The 6-foot, 200-pound Burden is rated the No. 6 overall prospect in the class of 2022 by the 247Sports Composite. He is the second-highest-rated receiver in the country and the top candidate in Illinois and the Midwest .
For nearly a year, Missouri thought it was from outside to obtain Burden’s services, as he originally committed to Oklahoma in October and pledged to the Sooners until August.
On August 17, Burden withdrew his pledge to Oklahoma, not including the Sooners in his top three schools of choice last month.
Since Burden announced his top three, he has made only two official visits. His first was to Columbia on October 9 to watch the Tigers defeat North Texas. Burden’s most recent visit was in Athens to see Georgia play against Kentucky on Saturday.
Missouri head coach Eli Drinkwitz personally visited Burden ahead of East St. Louis’ game against Edwardsville (Illinois) on Friday night. Burden went on to score three touchdowns.
What we know as esteemed Mizzou football recruit Luther Burden makes his decision on Tuesday
Drinkwitz considers the entire St. Louis and Kansas City metro areas to be “in-state” territory for MU, even the areas that cross the Illinois and Kansas borders.
Having the best Missouri backyard high school players become Tigers is arguably Drinkwitz’s top recruiting priority.
Securing Burden’s promise is the biggest sign yet in Drinkwitz’s tenure of the Tigers closing local borders to national superpowers.
“It’s been a huge emphasis for us to have the best players in the state play for us,” Drinkwitz said on Wednesday. “…We have to do a great job recruiting our frontiers and recruiting our state. (The St. Louis) side of the state has some really good football players.”
Has the defense played out the attack? Reviewing Mizzou Football After Losing Texas A&M
According to 247Sports, Burden is the second-highest-rated commitment in Missouri football history.
Doorial Green-Beckham, the number 1 national team in the Class of 2012, is the only previous Tiger to have been rated higher than Burden.
Green-Beckham’s two years in Missouri were marred by legal troubles. He was eventually fired from the team in April 2014. He has not played football since 2016 after a short stay with the Philadelphia Eagles.
Burden is the fourth five-star prospect to make a commitment to Missouri and the first since 2015 to be a fellow East St. Louis Flyer in Terry Beckner Jr., the fourth-highest-rated commit in MU history. Sheldon Richardson was the program’s first in the Class of 2009.
Missouri’s Class of 2022 was seen as impressive even before Burden’s commitment, ranked number 18 and number 6 nationally in the SEC.
Blum: Renewed expectations for Mizzou football meet the reality of a difficult path to reach the SEC's elite
Burden is the seventh blue-chip prospect (four or five stars) to make a pledge to Missouri as part of the Class of 2022. He is the first since DeShawn Woods, an offensive lineman, who pledged to the Tigers in early July.
In general, Burden’s commitmentNo. 15 in the 2022 class. Its intention to come to Columbia should launch Missouri’s recruiting class into the top 15 nationally and the top five in the SEC, both of which would be uncharted territory for the program if it maintained that ranking at the National Signature Day in December.
Please contact Eric Blum at [email protected] Follow @ByEricBlum on Twitter.
Follow Mizzou football with the TribunesTiger Extra newsletter. Purchase a digital subscription to learn more about Missouri Tribune athletics.
