UCLA Football Bowl Projections: Week 8

One win away from securing bowl eligibility, the Bruins could end up in any number of stadiums across the country this winter.

UCLA football (5-2, 3-1 Pac-12) has been pitched everywhere from a New Year’s Six Bowl to the postseason throughout the 2021 campaign. With their most recent win against Washington, the Bruins could now play anywhere from Texas to home in Los Angeles when the Bowl season arrives.

Here’s what the experts predict for week 8:

ESPN: San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl vs No. 19 NC State

San Diego, California

December 28, 5 p.m.

The Holiday Bowl equates to a Pac-12 team and an ACC team. NC State is currently 5-1 in the campaign and ranked number 19 in the AP poll. The all-time record between UCLA and NC State is 2-0 in favor of the Bruins. Last faced in 1960, the Bruins won the final meeting in a low-scoring 7-0 affair. The matchup will be broadcast on FOX.

CBS: San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl vs Virginia Tech

San Diego, California

December 28, 5 p.m.

The Holiday Bowl equates to a Pac-12 team and an ACC team. Virginia Tech has a 3-3 record on the season so far. In the history between UCLA and Virginia Tech, they have only played once. That one matchup was a 2013 Bruins win in the Sun Bowl. Quarterback Brett Hundley and linebacker Jordan Zumwalt shared co-MVP honors as the Bruins defeated the Hokies 42-12.

Sporting News: Valero Alamo Bowl vs. No. 20 Baylor

San Antonio, Texas

December 29, 6:15 PM

The Alamo Bowl matches the second-choice Pac-12 team with the second-choice Big-12 team. Baylor currently holds a 6-1 record this season and is ranked No. 20 in the AP poll. Baylor and UCLA have faced each other only once before, which was in the 2012 Holiday Bowl. Baylor won the game 49-26. The game started 21-0 as quarterback Brett Hundley played from behind all night.

The Athletic: SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl vs Minnesota

Las Vegas, Nevada

December 30, 7:30 PM

The Las Vegas Bowl will match a Pac-12 team with a Big Ten team for the 2021 season. Minnesota is 4-2 on the season so far, with a win in non-conference play against UCLA’s Pac-12 South foe Colorado . Minnesota historically has the upper hand with a 2-1 record against UCLA. The last time the Bruins and Gophers played against each other was in 1978, when the Bruins took a 17-3 victory.

247Sports: SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl vs No. 25 Purdue

Las Vegas, Nevada

December 30, 7:30 PM

The Las Vegas Bowl matches a Pac-12 team with a Big Ten team for the 2021 season. Purdue has a 4-2 record on the season and recently became the No. 25 team in the AP poll. The all-time series between the two schools leaves UCLA with a 3-0-2 advantage. With two rare ties against Purdue in 1959 and 1960, the Boilermakers never got away with a win. The last time the two teams played against each other was in 1980, when the Bruins came away with a 23-14 win.

USA Today: Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl vs Nevada

Inglewood, California

December 18, 4.30 pm

The LA Bowl matches the fifth-choice Pac-12 team with the Mountain West champions, and 2021 will be the inaugural year. Nevada currently holds a 5-1 record, which is good enough for first place in their conference. UCLA holds a 1-0 all-time record against Nevada and came away with a 58-20 win in the Rose Bowl in 2013.

College Football News: Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl vs. No. 22 San Diego State

Inglewood, California

December 18, 4.30 pm

The LA Bowl matches the fifth-choice Pac-12 team with the Mountain West champions, and 2021 will be the inaugural year. The state of San Diego is unbeaten so far this season, 6-0, and is ranked No. 22 in the AP poll. All-time against the Bruins, the Aztecs have won just once in 23 games. That one win, however, comes against the Chip Kelly-led Bruins in 2019, when UCLA lost to San Diego State in the Rose Bowl by a score of 23-14. As one-sided as the series has always been, the regional matchup just might pit the two best teams in Southern California against each other on the city’s biggest stage – SoFi Stadium.

