Trib HSSN State Football Ranking for October 19, 2021

Tuesday, October 19, 2021 | 8:45 pm Christopher Horner | Tribune Review Sto-Rox quarterback Austin Jones scores the go-ahead touchdown against Avonworth on September 17. Now that we’ve hit the “stretch run” of 2021, the elite high school soccer teams across the state are picking it up. Of the 30 teams from last week’s HSSN rankings, only three tasted defeat and two were knocked out of the top five. District 1 Chester lost and dropped out in 5A, while District 6 Portage also fell on the roster and dropped out of the Class A rankings. District 6 McDowell fell hard under the power of Maryland Rock Creek Christian Academy, but the Trojans remain ranked as they have fallen from number 2 to number 5. The top-ranked teams have all won as Central York (6A), Governor Mifflin (5A), Jersey Shore (4A), Central Valley (3A), Sto-Rox (2A) and Steelton-Highspire (A) remain at the top of their rankings section to week 8. Here are the latest HSSN rankings in each of the six classifications. Teams are listed by overall record, last week’s ranking and district. Class 6A 1. Central York (8-0) (1) (D-3): The Panthers defeated Northeastern on Week 7, 53-7. They visit Dallastown on Fridays. 2. St. Joseph’s Preparation (4-2) (3) (D-12): The defending champion Hawks defeated Archbishop Wood in Week 7, 38-20. They visit the Roman Catholics on Fridays. 3. Mt. Lebanon (8-0) (5) (D-7): The Blue Devils defeated Norwin on Week 7, 35-7. They host Seneca Valley on HSSN on Fridays. 4. LaSalle College (6-1) (4) (D-12): The Explorers didn’t play in week 7. They visit Father Judge on Friday. 5. McDowell (6-1) (2) (D-10): The Trojans lost to Rock Creek Christian Academy (Md) in Week 7, 50-10. Friday they visit Conneaut Area. From: No Class 5A 1. Governor Mifflin (7-0) (1) (D-3): The Mustangs defeated Muhlenberg in Week 7, 49-0. They host Daniel Boone on Fridays. 2. Cathedral Preparation (6-1) (2) (D-10): The Ramblers defeated Butler in Week 7, 58-7. They visit Meadville on Friday. 3. Imhotep charter (6-1) (3) (D-12): The Panthers defeated Martin Luther King in Week 7, 44-3. They receive Olney on Saturday. 4. Moon (8-0) (4) (D-7): The Tigers defeated Upper St. Clair on Week 7, 16-13. They host Bethel Park on HSSN on Fridays. 5. Shippensburg (8-0) (NR) (D-3): The Greyhounds defeated West Perry Week 7, 48-14. They receive East Pennsboro on Friday. From: Chester (D-1) Class 4A 1. Jersey Shore (8-0) (1) (D-4): The Bulldogs defeated Danville on Week 7, 42-21. They visit Bald Eagle on Fridays. 2. Belle Vernon (7-0) (2) (D-7): The Leopards defeated Trinity in Week 7, 49-0. They are not playing this weekend. 3. Thomas Jefferson (5-1) (3) (D-7): The defending champion Jaguars defeated Ringgold in Week 7, 42-6. They visit McKeesport on Fridays on HSSN. 4. Aliquippa (6-1) (4) (D-7): The Quips defeated Montour in Week 7, 49-0. They visit Blackhawk on Fridays. 5. Harrisburg Bishop McDevitt (6-1) (5) (D-3): The Crusaders defeated Milton Hershey in Week 7, 63-0. They visit Red Land on Friday. From: No Class 3A 1. Central Valley (8-0) (1) (D-7): The defending champion Warriors defeated Ambridge 44-0 in week 7. They visit Avonworth on Fridays on HSSN. 2. Wyomissing (7-0) (2) (D-3): The Spartans defeated Kutztown in Week 7, 56-6. They host Schuylkill Valley on Saturday. 3. Neumann-Goretti (6-1) (3) (D-12): The Saints defeated Archbishop Carroll in Week 7, 54-0. They visit Cardinal O’Hara on Friday. 4. North Schuylkill (8-0) (4) (D-11): The Spartans defeated Salisbury Township in Week 7, 42-0. They visit Tamaqua on Fridays. 5. Martinsburg Central (8-0) (5) (D-6): The Dragons defeated Bishop McCort on Week 7, 55-7. Saturday they visit Westmont-Hilltop. From: No Class 2A 1. Sto-Rox (8-0) (1) (D-7): The Vikings defeated Western Beaver in Week 7, 41-0. They visit Brentwood on Fridays. 2. South Columbia (7-1) (2) (D-4): The defending champion Tigers defeated Hugesville in Week 7, 41-7. They visit Selinsgrove on Fridays. 3. Farrell (5-0) (3) (D-10): The Steelers didn’t play in week 7. They host Kennedy Catholic on Friday. 4. Bellwood-Antis (8-0) (4) (D-6): The Blue Devils defeated Mount Union in Week 7, 49-0. They host Juniata Valley on Fridays. 5. Serra Catholic (9-0) (5) (D-7): The Eagles defeated Apollo-Ridge in Week 7, 62-20. They host Summit Academy on Fridays. From: No Class A, first class 1. Steelton-Highspire (7-0) (1) (D-3): The defending champion Steamrollers defeated Camp Hill in Week 7, 67-2. They visit Big Spring on Fridays. 2. Congregation (8-0) (2) (D-4): The Warriors defeated Athens in Week 7, 34-10. They visit the Hanover region on Friday. 3. Old Forge (7-0) (3) (D-2): The Blue Devils defeated Holy Cross on Week 7, 24-21. They visit Susquehanna on Fridays. 4. Clairton (5-2) (4) (D-7): The Bears defeated Greensburg Central Catholic on Week 7, 20-13. They visit Springdale on Fridays. 5. Muncy (7-1) (NR) (D-4): The Indians defeated Montgomery in Week 7, 40-18. They visit Homer-Center on Fridays on HSSN. From: Transfer (D-6)

