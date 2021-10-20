Cade McNamaras stability has carried UM





Michigan is 6-0 below freshman starting quarterback Cade McNamara, who has been a workhorse all through the outdoor season. While the red-shirt freeze hasn’t been perfect, quarterback coach Matt Weiss insists he’s been everything they hoped for and more. McNamara didn’t put up any flashy passing numbers, but he wasn’t really asked for it. What he’s done is protect the ball, come up with scoring drives (even many that started within his own 10-yard line, including two against Nebraska), checked into the right plays oh, and WON. I think we saw exactly what we thought we were going to get, Weiss told host Jon Jansen on the Inside Michigan radio show Monday night. We’ve seen what he did in training in the spring, in training camp he doesn’t make mistakes, what in the quarterback position, if you have a man who plays like that, you can win a lot of games. RELATED SECOND LOOK: Michigan at Nebraska Film Analysis COLUMN: Give this UM Defender ‘most improved’, other mid-season prices

More than making no mistakes, he makes the plays out there, reads the right things, does the right thing. That stability has really been the consistency that has brought our team and our attack to great success during the early part of the year so far.

Seventeen of Michigan’s 31 games of 20-plus yards have come through the air, yet many believe McNamara has not proven that he has been able to stretch the area. Weiss isn’t there. UM is number 9 nationally, in fact, in passing plays over 50 yards, with the caveat that two of them came on touchdown passes from freshman quarterback JJ McCarthy to hand over Daylen Baldwin. [Cade] has shown that he can. The 87-foot pass he completed is at the top of something in Michigan history, and they’ve been playing here for a long time, Weiss continued. Look up at plays or passes over 50 yards, and I’m sure we’re up there with the best in college football. It was like taking a shot if you can commit some kind of offense, giving him the chance to do that. He did a great job; been huge. I don’t think he missed anything deep. Just a few, including one to Baldwin in Nebraska. He’s been working hard on that aspect of his game this past week, and seeing how he works in every aspect of his game, Weiss has no doubts that his quarterback will improve there as well. JJ would tell you he learned a lot from watching Cade, Weiss continued. The things Cade does in terms of preparation are as good as I think there is. He really wants to be good, works very hard at it, studies tape. He’s on top of the protections, on top of the controls, audible sounds, everything worked in the game plan. He just called all the way [in]. McCarthy also puts in a lot of hours and has been really impressive too, Weiss said in the limited number he played. He primarily runs the ball when it comes into play, but he knows the whole playbook. He now has the advantage of playing in a limited role where he won’t see as many looks and not be in as many situations, Weiss said. If we needed him to do those things and he had to be the starter because he played that role and got that experience so far this year, he gives us full confidence that he’s ready to do that. He did exactly what we asked him to do. We asked him to do quarterback driven runs, all the reads have been spot on, and he took care of the football. He played on the road in hostile environments, played in pressure situations. It’s one more thing defense has to worry about. They have to look at our band and say, ‘Hey, do we have a good sound on these quarterback runs these guys can do? He’s clearly proven that he can throw the ball too, and there’s a good chance you’ll see more of that in the second half of the program. During the farewell week, Weiss challenged them to prepare as if their flaws needed immediate correction, and he was pleased with the response. The challenge I presented to them then was in two years time, imagine what kind of player you are going to be and think about that. What will be different between now and then? he said. And then challenge yourself to tackle those things. If you say to yourself, I’m going to be more precise about this type of pass, let’s work on that now. If you said, better understand the protection and adjust the protection every time, let’s focus on that. After all, he said, it’s the games everyone remembers. A six game win streak to start the season is excellent, but there is more on the table. He’s confident his signal callers can get it if they continue on the same path they’ve been following.

