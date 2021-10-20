SEC Football by the Numbers: Top 10 of Week 7

On the seventh Saturday of the SEC 2021 season, Alabama defeated Mississippi State 49-9, Auburn defeated Arkansas 38-23, Georgia defeated Kentucky 30-13, LSU defeated Florida 49-42, Ole Miss defeated Tennessee 31-26, South Carolina defeated Vanderbilt 21-20 and Texas A&M defeated Missouri 35-14 in league games. Here are 10 numbers on the SEC’s Week 7 games:

0 Sanctions were settled against Florida in their game against LSU on Saturday. The Gators became the first SEC team and the fourth team in the nation to finish a game this season without getting a penalty, joining Ohio on September 4, Illinois on October 9, and Baylor on Saturday. Only one of those no-penalty teams won. Florida lost to LSU 49-42, Ohio lost to Syracuse 29-9 and Illinois lost to Wisconsin 24-0. Baylor defeated BYU 38-24.

1 Less rushing for LSU RB Tyrion Davis-Price in the Tigers 49-42 win over Florida on Saturday than he had recorded in the first six games of the season. Davis-Price entered Saturday’s game with 288 yards and two TDs on 67 carries in 2021, and he ran for 287 yards and three TDs on 36 carries against the Gators. Davis-Price broke the LSU single-game rushing record of 285 yards, set by Derrius Guice against Texas A&M in 2016, and the Florida single-game record for rushing yards by an opponent of 238 yards, set by Georgias Herschel Walker in 1980. Davis-Price performance is the 10th best rushing game in SEC history and the most rushing yards in a single game in the conference since Auburn’s Tre Mason ran for 304 on 46 carries against Missouri in the 2013 SEC Championship Game. Davis-Price became the first player to rush for at least 200 yards against Florida since South Carolina’s Marcus Lattimore in 2010, and his Saturday total is the nation’s best this season, replacing the 277 rushing yards with Ohio States’ TreVeyon Henderson against Tulsa.

1 Victory this century for Auburn in games in which the Tigers had less than 160 rushing yards and their opponent more than 230 rushing yards had Saturday 38-23 win over Arkansas. Auburn ran for 135 yards and Arkansas ran for 232 yards. This was Auburn’s first game under 160 rushing yards in which his opponent had at least 230 rushing yards since a 27-10 loss to Georgia on November 10, 2018. That made Auburn 0-17 in the 160/230 circumstance since the 2000 season. The Tigers had a 292-228 passing lead against Arkansas on Saturday, and the Auburn defense stopped three fourth-down plays in Tigers territory and recovered a fumble for a TD.

2 Losses in Floridas past nine games when it has scored at least 42 points after the Gators had such defeats in their first 1,203 games. Florida lost to LSU 49-42 on Saturday for its second loss in school history when he scored at least 42 points. The first came in last season’s SEC Championship Game when the Gators fell 52-46 to Alabama on December 19. Florida has won the first 161 times it has scored at least 42 points in a game. The Gators are 2-2 the last four times they’ve done that. Across Saturday’s tally, LSU won for the second time in its past eight games when conceding at least 42 points, with a 53-48 win over Ole Miss on Dec. 19. who notice the first time that had happened. LSU had a 0-36 record in conceding 42 or more points for that game.

3 TD passes of at least 40 yards were completed Saturday by Alabama QB Bryce Young in a 49-9 win over Mississippi state. Twenty-six of the 130 NCAA FBS teams have fewer than three completions at least 40 yards this season, including SEC member Texas A&M. Young threw TD passes from 75 yards to WR Jameson Williams, 51 yards to RB Brian Robinson Jr. and 46 yards to WR John Metchie against Mississippi State. Young is third in the nation this season with 24 TD passes.

3 Of the eight games in which an SEC player has made at least 15 tackles in the 2021 season, took place on Saturday. Mississippi States Nathaniel Watson had a league-best 16 tackles in a 49-9 loss to Alabama, Auburns Zakoby McClain had 15 in a 38-23 win over Arkansas and Tennessees Jeremy Banks had 15 in a 31-26 loss to Ole Miss. Watson’s total tackles was the highest for an MSU player since Brandon Wilson made 18 against Louisiana Tech in 2011. Over the past 20 seasons, Auburn has played seven games of 15 or more, with McClain taking the last two, 17 against Texas A&M final season. Banks is Tennessee’s second player to have 15 tackles in a game this season, after Trevon Flowers reached that total against Florida on September 25.

4 Sacks were registered on Saturday by Alabama LB Will Anderson in a 49-9 win over Mississippi state. Anderson became the nation’s first player to have four sacks in a game this season. He also became the seventh SEC player this century to have at least four sacks in a game and the first since Tennessee’s Darrell Taylor had four in a 24-7 win over Kentucky on Nov. 10, 2018. Only two other Alabama players have made it to 10. won Nov 2018. at least four sacks in a game. Derrick Thomas had five sacks in a 30-10 win over Texas A&M on December 1, 1988, and four in a 31-27 win over Kentucky on October 1, 1988. Leroy Cook had four sacks in Alabama’s 30-7 win over Tennessee on October 18. 1975. The Crimson Tide registered seven sacks on Saturday, and the resulting 53-yard loss reduced the Mississippi States’ pre-game speed to minus-1, making the Bulldogs the third team in the nation to finish with less than zero rushing yards in a game in 2021. MSU also became the 12th SEC team to hit a negative rushing total in this century, and the Bulldogs have won the past three, with minus-22 against Vanderbilt and minus-2 against Texas A&M last season . The game was Alabama’s first to have an opponent in negative rushing yardage since Western Carolina was minus-8 in 2014.

7 Rushing recruit for Kentucky RB Chris Rodriguez Jr. in the Wildcats 30-13 loss to Georgia on Saturday. Rodriguez led the league undefeated in the SEC East game with 768 yards and five TDs on 120 haste attempts. Against Georgia, Rodriguez put in 7 yards on seven carries as the Kentucky Bulldogs limited to 51 rushing yards. Last season, Rodriguez ran for 108 yards on 20 runs against Georgia.

37 Seconds remained in the game as South Carolina QB Zeb Noland threw a 9-yard TD pass to WR Xavier Legette and Parker White kicked the extra point to lift the Gamecocks to a 21-20 win over Vanderbilt on Saturday. The result ended a nine-game conference losing streak for South Carolina and extended the Commodores SEC losing streak to 16 games. Vanderbilt has not beaten a league rival since beating Missouri 21-14 on October 19, 2019. South Carolina had not won a SEC game since beating Auburn 30-22 on October 17, 2020. Noland hadn’t played since September 18 when he won. the field for South Carolina’s game-winning drive with Luke Doty treating foot pain. Noland completed 5-of-8 passes for 75 yards in an eight-play, 75-yard drive that lasted 59 seconds. Legette’s only other TD reception came in a 24-7 win over Vanderbilt on November 2, 2019. Saturday’s win marked the 100th in league since South Carolina joined the SEC in 1992. The Gamecocks have a record of 100-136-1 in conference play. Twenty-five of the wins came against Vanderbilt. South Carolina is 25-4 against the Commodores and 75-132-1 against the rest of the conference since 1992.

195 Rushing yards and 231 passing yards for Ole Miss QB Matt Corral in the Rebels’ 31-26 victory over Tennessee on Saturday. Corral became the first player in the nation to reach these figures since South Florida’s Quinton Flowers had 210 rushing yards and 263 passing yards in a 49-42 win over Memphis on Nov. 12, 2016. Corral is the first SEC player to do so. totals since Texas A&Ms Johnny Manziel had 229 rushing yards and 287 passing yards in a 41-13 victory over Oklahoma in the Cotton Bowl on January 4, 2013. Against Tennessee, Corral completed 21-of-38 passes for 231 yards with two TDs and one interception and had 195 rushing yards on 30 carries (with 28 yards lost on five sacks with his rushing stats).

