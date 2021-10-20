Alabama target, Faith Academy LB Shemar James disbands from Florida





Faith Academy’s 4-star linebacker announced early this morning that he is resigning from the University of Florida. The 6-foot-3, 212-pound James tied with the Gators over Alabama in June. He has consistently said in the past that the Crimson Tide is still hard recruiting him. However, two of his most recent retweets are a recent Georgia engagement and a Go Dawgs from Bulldogs coach Kirby Smart. He suffered what he called a mild ankle sprain in Faith’s loss to Vigor two weeks ago and didn’t play against Satsuma last week. The Rams play against BC Rain in Theodore on Thursday. Faith Academy coach Jack French said last week he wasn’t sure when James, who plays on offense, defense and special teams for the Rams, could return. Who knows, he said. Those things can be very difficult. Based on past experience, this can vary from one week to eight weeks. It depends on where it is and how severe. If ligaments are involved, it’s hard to predict. On Wednesday, French said he still didn’t know when his peak might play again. James is No. 4 on AL.com’s A-List of the state’s top 2022 prospects and No. 4 in the 247 composite rankings. Along with Alabama and Georgia — the two schools that seem to be trending — his other offerings include Auburn, Florida State, LSU, Michigan, Nebraska, Oregon, and many others. He briefly withdrew from Faith this summer and enrolled in Navarre (Fla.) High School and practiced there for several weeks in August before returning to Mobile and re-enrolling with Faith before football season and school began. James did not immediately return messages on Wednesday morning. Sports Illustrated Director of National Recruitment John Garcia Jr. describes James in this way: James is one of the best football players in the country. That is not intended in general or with regard to his national rankings. What it means is that James is an elite soccer player, the kind of rare athlete who could thrive on both sides of the ball and in multiple positions. Where his advantage is highest is at linebacker where he has the tools to be an elite defender at the next level.

