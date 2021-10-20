Men’s Basketballs All Named on Preseason Watch List for 2022 Julius Erving Award





SPRINGFIELD, Mass. University of Texas senior Timmy Allen is one of 20 preseason watchlist candidates for the 2022 Julius Erving Small Forward of the Year Award, the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame announced Wednesday. Named after Class of 1993 Hall of Famer and 16-year-old professional basketball player Julius Erving, the annual honor in its eighth year recognizes the best small striker in Division I men’s college basketball. Allen, who moved to Texas after spending his first three seasons in Utah, played in 85 games (82 starts) and registered 1,323 points (15.6 ppg), 534 rebounds (6.3 rpg), and 261 assists (3. 1 apg). He converted 47.9 percent from the floor (471-983) and 74.0 percent from the free-throw line (358-484), and his 1,323 career points rank number 21 on the Utah all-time scoring list. In his 2020-21 junior season, Allen started all 25 games and led Utah in scores (17.2 ppg) and rebounds (6.4 rpg) and was second in assists (3.9 apg) in 35.2 minutes per game. Allen was an All-Pac-12 First Team roster and named for the USBWA All-District VIII team and the NABC All-District 19 second team. He topped the 20-point mark eight times and reached double figures by scoring in 23 of 25 games. Allen was the only Pac-12 player last year to be in the league’s top-10 in scoring (fifth), rebounding (seventh), assists (fifth) and steals (10th). He was one of only six players in NCAA Division I during the 2020-21 season (and one of only two Power 6 players, along with Ayo Dosunmu of Illinois) averaging a minimum of 17.0 points, 6.0 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game. College basketball enthusiasts are encouraged to participate in the Fan Voting presented by Dell Technologies in each of the three rounds of the selection process. Starting with Five Fan Voting will go live on Friday, October 22 on this website: www.hoophallawards.com. At the end of January, the waiting list of 20 players for the award will be reduced to just 10. At the end of February, five finalists will be presented to Mr. Erving and the Hall of Fame selection committee. The winner of the Julius Erving Award 2022 will be awarded on a date to be determined, along with the other four members of the Men’s Starting Five. Other awards to be presented include the Bob Cousy Point Guard Award, the Jerry West Shooting Guard Award, the Karl Malone Power Forward Award and the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Center Award, in addition to the Women’s Starting Five. A national committee of top college basketball personnel established the waiting list of 20 candidates. 5 Texas tip for the 2021-22 season with an exhibition game against Texas Lutheran on Monday, November 1. The tip is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Central at the Frank Erwin Center, and admission is free to the general public. The Longhorns open the regular season with a home game against Houston Baptist on Tuesday, November 9. Tip is scheduled for 8pm Central at the Erwin Center. 2022 Julius Erving Shooting Guard of the Year Award Candidates Player School Marcus Bagley state of Arizona Matt Mayer Baylor Kendall Brown Baylor Jabari Walker Colorado Hyunjung Lee Davidson AJ Griffin duke Matthew Cleveland State of Florida Jalen Wilson Kansas Lucas Williamson Loyola Chicago Emoni Bates Memphis Caleb Houston Michigan Justice continues Ohio State Ron Harper Jr. Rutgers Julian Champagne St John’s Harrison Ingram Stanford Timmy Allen TEXAS Kevin Obanor Texas Tech Jaime Jaquez UCLA Patrick Baldwin Jr. UW-Milwaukee Jermaine Samuels Villanova

