Womens Golf beats Arkansas to finish third in Stephens Cup





ROLAND, Ark. Ole Miss’s women’s golf team fought their way to a third-place match play finish in the Jackson T. Stephens Cup with a 3-2 win over Arkansas Wednesday. Andrea Lignell and Chiara Tamburlini both won their individual matches on the day, and tied Julia Johnson and McKinley Cunningham helped Ole Miss secure a 3-2 win. “Today was a big day for our team as we beat a fantastic team in match play”, head coach Kory Henkes said. “Arkansas is a top program and we cut to the very last hole to get the win.” Helping the Rebels jump to an early lead was junior Andrea Lignell , who secured her match-up against Ela Anacona of Arkansas with a score of 3&2 to give Ole Miss an early 1-0 lead. Lignell made quick work of Anacona, leading at least one hole throughout her game and holding a five-hole lead on her round. Arkansas was then able to recoup a point, with Ole Miss freshman Natacha Host Husted fall in her match 4&3. With the score at one apiece, it would be the last three games of the week that would decide third place. One backlog on the way to Hole 17, Chiara Tamburlini needed a major comeback to keep the Rebels’ hopes of third place alive. Tamburlini delivered for the Rebels, winning back-to-back holes over her opponent to take a 1-up win that would give Ole Miss a 2-1 lead over the Razorbacks. Senior Julia Johnson then this result followed by ending her match with Julia Gregg of Arkansas in a draw, making the score 2.5-1.5 in the Rebels’ favor. This result guaranteed that the Rebels would at least end up with a share of third place, depending on the day’s final result. Red Shirt Freshmen McKinley Cunningham trailed her opponent by two with just two holes left in her round, and needed a draw to take her team’s lone hand in third place. Cunningham, who took on Cory Lopez, Golfweek’s No. 5 golfer in the nation, birdie putt at No. 17, reducing Lopez’s lead to one. At number 18, Cunningham was able to score a par, which was not only good enough for her to win the hole, but also only take Ole Miss’s spot in third place at the inaugural Stephens Cup. For all the latest news and information on Ole Miss women’s golf, follow the Rebels on Twitter at @OleMissWGolf, on Instagram at OleMissWGolf and on Facebook at Ole Miss Women’s Golf. General sports news can also be found at: @OleMissSports on Twitter, Ole Miss Sports on Facebook, and OleMissAthletics on Instagram. THIRD PLACE MATCH RESULTS VS. ARKANSAS 1. Andrea Lignell (Ole Miss) defeated Ela Anacona (Arkansas) 3&2

2. Defeated Kajal Mistry (Arkansas) Natacha Host Husted (Be Miss) 4 & 3

3. Chiara Tamburlini (Ole Miss) defeated Miriam Ayora (Arkansas) 1 UP

4. Julia Johnson (Ole Miss) bound Julia Gregg (Arkansas)

5. McKinley Cunningham (Ole Miss) bound Cory Lopez (Arkansas)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://olemisssports.com/news/2021/10/20/womens-golf-womens-golf-takes-down-arkansas-to-claim-third-at-stephens-cup.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos