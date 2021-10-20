Kentucky, Alabama Square Off in Tuscaloosa on Thursday





LEXINGTON, Kentucky – The University of Kentucky women’s soccer team travels to Tuscaloosa on Thursday, October 21 to take on Alabama at the Alabama Soccer Complex. Kick-off is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET and the game will be played on SEC Network+ with Chris Stewart and Hayley MacDonald on the line. The Wildcats arrive in Tuscaloosa with a record of 6-8-2 this year, including a 0-7 in the league. Kentucky dropped a 1-0 decision against LSU in its final appearance on October 14. Jordyn Rhodes continues to lead the UK in several categories: goals (10), assists (5), points (25), shots (49) and shots on target (22). Her 10 goals and 25 points so far are both second in the conference, while her 0.63 goals per game is third. She is also tied for the sixth most goals scored in the NCAA so far this year. Richardson is right behind Rhodes with eight goals good enough for fourth in the league and paving the way for the United Kingdom with three two-goal matches a year. The dynamic duo of Rhodes and Richardson have scored 18 goals together so far this season, ranking fourth nationally for top-scoring duos. between the poles, Laura Nielsen recorded 69 saves and 4.31 saves per game to reach second place in the league. Her rescue rate of 0.775 is fifth among all SEC goalkeepers. Alabama enters Thursday’s game with an 8-7-1 record of the season, including a 3-3-1 point in conference action. The Crimson Tide, who recently posted a 1-1 draw with Texas A&M, has taken SEC wins against Missouri, LSU and Mississippi State. Kate Henderson and Ashlynn Serepca lead Alabama by five goals apiece and McKinley Crone has logged 42 saves for a .689 save percentage in the net. The program is led by head coach Wes Hart, who has amassed a 59-58-14 record in his seven years at the helm. Thursday will be the 22nd meeting between the Wildcats and Crimson Tide in program history, with the UK looking to extend its all-time 13-6-2 record. Kentucky will also try to increase the number of games played on the road, which is currently in its favor at 5-4-1. The last meeting between the two teams was on October 4, 2018 in Tuscaloosa, where Kentucky dropped a 4-3 decision. The Wildcats scored all three goals in a 13-minute span,including one of then-freshmen Gretchen Mills in the 55th minute, which was the first goal of her career. Follow @UKWomensSoccer on Twitter and Instagram, on Facebook and on the web at UKathletics.com for the latest on the Kentucky women’s soccer program.

