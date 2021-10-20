PFL check on the line this weekend as football travels to Marist





record vs. Marist: 2-4

Rob Tenyer the first season). The 1966 season was the only other time that another MSU team began playing 4-0 (OVC) competition. Morehead State will bid for its first 4-0 start for PFL play since the league dropped the divisions in 2006. The Eagles started 4-0 in 2002 and were last 3-0 in 2013 (head coachthe first season). The 1966 season was the only other time that another MSU team began playing 4-0 (OVC) competition. Morehead State is ranked 13th in the FCS in scoring (36.8 per game). Morehead State has also scored 30+ points in five consecutive games for the first time since that offensive feat in 2002. MSU has NEVER scored 30+ in six consecutive games since the records began in 1927. Defensive End Vaughn Taylor, Jr. , ranks FIRST among ALL FCS players in loss tackles (15.0) and loss tackles per game (2.4). Taylor, Jr., also has six sacks to rank FIRST in the PFL. Taylor is the Morehead State career record holder with 52 tackles for loss. Graduate student QB Mark Pappas moved to sixth in passing yards (5,649) in program history last week, passing former greats Phil Simms and David Dinkins. Senior WR BJ Byrd ranked in the top five of ALL FCS players in touchdowns (3rd, 8th), yards per game (3rd, 108.5), receptions per game (3rd, 8.2), and total yards (5th, 651). His yards per game, if it holds, would break the current one-season program record of 101.6 held by Chris Berry in 1997. Senior WR BJ Byrd has four games this fall with over 100 receiving yards, including a career-high 191 against Dayton, which ranked second as the second-highest number of yards in the history of the program. He played in 13 career MSU games after moving from Jacksonville and has 1,116 yards and 16 touchdowns to go along with five multi-touchdown efforts. In his 13 games, he has taken at least one touchdown in 11 of them. graduated student Andrew Foster ranks SECOND on average among all FCS bettors, with a high flight at a 47.8 meter clip. He is well on his way to becoming the first Eagle gambler in program history to average 40+ yards in four consecutive seasons. Foster has successfully completed 40 consecutive PATs kicks since missing one on Presbyterian in the spring season. During the 2018 and 2019 seasons, he set the MSU record for PATs in a row at 43, this year taking just three more to match his own mark. He has made 109 career PATs and 23 field goals for 178 career points. Last weekend, running backs Earl Stoudemire (career high 148 yards) and Issiah Aguero (107) became the first two fullbacks since Logan Holbrook and Roberto London in 2017 to both rack up 100-yard rushing totals in the same game. The Morehead State defense ranks FOURTH in the nation in tackles for losses (50, 8.3 per game). The Eagles had their highest pocket total in the Rob Tenyer era with six at Presbyterian. Morehead State’s 323 rushing yards against Butler last week were the most for the schedule in a single game since September 8, 2018. It was also the first game since October 12, 2019 (in Jacksonville) that MSU had more rushing yards than passing yards.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://msueagles.com/news/2021/10/20/pfl-control-on-the-line-this-weekend-as-football-travels-to-marist.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos