Coastal Carolina vs Appalachian State odds: College football picks, Week 8 model predictions on 22-9 roll

The 14th-ranked Coastal Carolina Chanticleers will try to overwhelm the Appalachian State Mountaineers when they visit Kidd Brewer Stadium on Wednesday for a Sun Belt showdown. The Chanticleers (6-0) are the highest scoring team in the nation (48.8 points per game) and have led the 50 in three consecutive games. They crushed Arkansas State 52-20 before their farewell week to bring their record to 17-1 in their past 18 games. The Mountaineers (4-2) will try to deliver a shock that would put them in the standings even with CCU, and they will try to recover from a lopsided loss. Appalachian State turned the ball four times last Tuesday in a 41-13 blowout against Louisiana.

The Boone, NC kickoff is set for 7:30 PM ET. The Chanticleers are the 4.5 point favorites in the latest Coastal Carolina vs. Appalachian State by Caesars Sportsbook, while the over-under for total runs scored is 60.5.

Coastal Carolina vs. Appalachian State: Chanticleers -4.5

Coastal Carolina vs. Appalachian State over-under: 60.5 points

Coastal Carolina vs. Appalachian State Money Line: Chanticleers -200, Mountaineers +170

CCU: Coastal Carolina is 13-4-1 ATS since the start of last season

AS: Appalachian State is 7-2 ATS as an underdog since 2017

Featured game | Appalachian State Mountaineers vs. Coastal Carolina Chanticleers

Why the Chanticleers can cover

Coastal Carolina is 5-1 against the spread this season and the attack has overpowered every team it has faced. It ranks third in the nation in total yards (552.5 per game) and can pass by run (261.8 per game, fourth) or pass (290.7, 18th). QB Grayson McCall leads the show, and he leads the nation in completion percentage (79.8) and has 14 TD passes against one interception. The App State defense is in 91st place against the pass, so Jaivon Heiligeh (19.8 yards per catch, four TDs) and tight end Isaiah Likely (19.0, eight) could give it a lot of trouble.

The Chanticleers are 8-1-1 against the spread in Sun Belt games since the start of last season, and running backs Reese White (455 yards, seven TDs), Shermari Jones (401, four) and Braydon Bennett (268 yards, four TDs) can also deal major damage. The Coastal Carolina defense allows just 15 points and 283 yards per game, both eighth in the nation. Jerrod Clark, a 345-pound nose tackle, anchors the front, while linebackers Silas Kelly and Teddy Gallagher have made 74 tackles together.

Why the mountaineers can cover

Appalachian State is 4-0 against the spread in the last four after conceding more than 40 points in the previous game. It has allowed a total of 23.5 per game (60th in FBS). The Mountaineers made a lot of mistakes against the Ragin’ Cajuns by turning the ball four times, but the Chanticleers only have three takeaways this season. Coastal Carolina’s defensive weakness is against the run as it ranks 43rd in the nation with 130.7 yards per game, which is App State’s strength. Running back Nate Noel has rushed 555 yards, while Camerun Peoples has 353 rushing yards and eight TDs.

The Mountaineers can also make big plays, with QB Chase Brice throwing 79 and 80 yards touchdown passes against Georgia State. Brice has 1,493 passing yards and eight TDs, and the Mountaineers score 31.5 points per game. Corey Sutton scored one of those long TDs and has 34 catches for 492 yards, while Thomas Hennigan (25 catches) is a constant presence.

