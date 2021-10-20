New York Islanders spoil Chicago Blackhawks home opener





The Islanders were without their captain in Chicago on Tuesday night, but their goalkeeper brought his A game. Against a winless Blackhawks team, that was enough for the Islands to take their first win of the season and slowly rebuild some of their mojo. It wasn’t all pretty, but it was a nice final score, and the islands got to practice the Trotz Tourniquet once they built up the lead. That will come in handy as they get more leads in the future. Islanders News About last night…: There was no doubt halfway through the third period, but a brilliant night from Ilya Sorokin (and two really nice Oliver Wahlstrom snipes) made it possible. [Newsday | Isles rapid recap | AP | NHL | Isles 3 Takeaways]

After the first period it looked constantly bleak. Also saw some D pair shuffles. [LHH]

Jeremy Colliton started the game by being booed and ended the game by… being booed. [Second CIty Hockey]

The Blackhawks played pretty well in many ways, but things fell apart. [NBC] Stellar Sorokin When answering media questions before the match, Barry Trotz said that Ilya Sorokin was generally okay, but they needed more big saves from him. I doubt he wanted his team to play so badly in the first that they forced Sorokin to do that or else start 0-3, but that’s what happened. In the first period alone, he had 18 saves, 39 after 60 minutes. It was an important night for Sorokin, who was very strong all the time, coming a minute before a shutout. (If you were watching ESPN, don’t be fooled: That wasn’t a coach challenge, but a league-initiated review that came in the last minute of regulation. That said, would be a worthy challenge would have been if they had the option.) Barry Trotz on Ilya Sorokin: “I really felt sorry for him. I wanted him to get the shutout. He deserved the shutout. But we failed him in the last few seconds.” #Islands Joe Pantorno (@JoePantorno) October 20, 2021 More from Trots Barry Trotz said Kieffer Bellows was fine, the moving lines were an attempt to wake up some guys and praised Wahlstrom’s positioning and decisions, and of course Sorokin’s timely and big saves: “We had some urgency. We were out of points here and we are still on the road trip for next month. We knew we had to get something going.” Barry Trotsky pic.twitter.com/qHVnnrL2ap New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) October 20, 2021 Anders Lee sick The Isles captain was a pretty late scratch, you know that Chicago kitchen that gave Kieffer Bellows his first game of the season. Bellows had a rough start, not really in sync on the Barzal line and got moved a bit. But I thought he got better and more stable as the game went on. (I think to be fair, that description fits most of the team, but the rest of the roster isn’t at Leash level: microscopic.) It may be unclear if Lee is ready to leave Columbus on Thursday. Trotz said it was about 4pm when the… #Islands made the decision to keep Anders Lee out of the lineup. Said Lee wasn’t feeling well. “He probably ate something.” Christian Arnold (@C_Arnold01) October 20, 2021 Matt Martin returns It’s safe to say he gave a spark. He also got into a fight, one of which was forced by an unfortunate event: When he was making a legal check on Mike Hardman, the Hawks winger fell at the last minute or reached forward, putting his head between the glass and Martin’s body. . . Martin took the mandatory challenge after first checking Hardman, who left for observation. Cal Clutterbuck on Matt Martin’s return: “We were able to get more pucks back on forechecks. We were better at holding them and getting into our traditional looks…Definitely nice to have Marty back .”#Islands Joe Pantorno (@JoePantorno) October 20, 2021 Islands on ESPN I’m almost hesitant to ask, but… what did you think of that ESPN production? Play-by-play was fine for me, but… the studio guys were kind of stiff. Okay, really stiff. However, they opened up a bit through their final break segment. Snark-free take on that ESPN studio: Messier & Chelios are deadpan, never-show-you-am-impressed types. So Levy digs to summon ALL the enthusiasm and bring them to life. As a teacher for sophomores who are too cool for poetry. It’s early though, the chemistry may come. Lighthouse Hockey (@LHHockey) October 20, 2021 In the meantime… Mike Bossy announced that he is dealing with lung cancer and that he will be taking a leave of absence from his role at TVA. Pull for #22. [LHH | Isles | NHL]

Island Ice podcast: Andrew Gross talks to former Isles colorist Billy Jaffe. [Newsday]

Podcast No Sleep Till Belmont: Arthur Staple reviews the first two games and talks breakaways with Michael Grabner. [Athletic]

The Isles of USB Arena or whatever has announced an official car partner, but the headline drives into USB Arena and gives me PTSD flashbacks to the Brooklyn Honda. (…which never really bothered me, except it was a constant topic) [Isles]

Cool article about the growing number of Isles Meet-Ups across the country. [Isles]

Hmmm… Athletics Isles beat writer Arthur Staple takes on an altered role as the New York hockey columnist, reporting on cats and dogs the Rangers and the Islands. [Athletic]

the Rangers and the Islands. [Athletic] The ECHL Railers are organizing a block party for the opening night on Saturday. [Railers HC] Elsewhere Last night NHL scores including a lot of games. Some highlights: the Penguins lost in a shootout to Dallas, the Sabers won to open 3-0, and the Sharks beat the Canadiens 5-0 to make the cup finalists 0-4. Aaaan and the Montreal media are out, with a rumor that Marc Bergevin will be impeached and replaced by Patrick Roy. A Toronto columnist enjoys it. [Star]

Nikita Kucherov is going to LTIR, may need surgery, will definitely be out for a while. [Raw Charge]

Mark Stone does not require surgery in Vegas, but his return is unclear. [NHL]

It’s not clear where Evander Kane will be after his 21-game ban is over, but the Sharks players certainly won’t worry about it. [Athletic]

Pierre LeBrun talks to agents and execs (including Lou Lamoriello) about all the new long-term contracts. To me, this is a reasonable and unavoidable response to both the pandemic/cap pressure and the fact that seven-eight years is a much better shared risk (and not cap evasion) than the old CBA’s 13-year backdivers. [Athletic]

With the leafed Leafs and Avalanche recently moving to short grids/EBUGs, Elliotte Friedman says there must be exceptions. I say you know the rules, build in a pillow. [32 Thoughts]

Pavel Buchnevich was banned for two games for headbutting a Coyote. [NHL]

Jack Hughes had a fast start but left last night’s game after landing on his shoulder. [Sportsnet]

About twice the age of Hughes, Oilers goalkeeper Mike Smith can also be injured. [TSN]

