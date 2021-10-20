Sports
The top 10 most basic rules in table tennis • PingSunday
Let us help you resolve those garage or workplace conflicts using the Official table tennis rules. Coach EmRatThich resumes the most basic rules in table tennis with the official ITTF regulations. This list is not exhaustive, but these are common points of disagreement between players. These Official Table Tennis Rules can help you keep track of what you’re doing, not only in a friendly match, but also in an official competition.
Here are the top 10 Most Basic Official Rules at table tennis.
01 The game ends at 11 points
A game is 11 points. A two point win is required. A game can have 3 to 7 matches.
02 Exchange service at two points
Each side of the table serves two points alternately. EXCEPT: After 10-10 (two), the service changes. Can you lose table tennis? Yes! Serving at Game Point has no special rules.
03 Serve the ball upright
How do you serve in table tennis? Hold the ball behind the table with your open hand. throw at at least 6 (or 16 cm) straight up and down. It should bounce on both sides of the table. NOTE: If the server misses or mishits the ball, it counts as the receiver’s point.
04 The service can land anywhere
The ball can fall anywhere on your or your opponent’s table. In such a case you win the point. It can also bounce twice on your opponent’s side, or even hit the edge.
05 A serve that hits the net is replayed
Can a ball hit the net? It is legal to touch the top of the net during a rally if it legitimately touches the net. A service that hits the net along the way is a let service. If the serve is “let”, it must be played again, the point is not counted. This can happen indefinitely.
06 No volleys at table tennis
You can’t hit the ball until it bounces. New. You can volley the ball in tennis (hit the ball before it bounces on your side of the net). In table tennis this costs you a point.
NOTE: A ball that flies past your end of the table and hits you or your paddle is still a point.
07. A ball bouncing off the net is a point
With a heavy underspin, a rally or serve ball that hits the opponent’s side of the table but bounces off the net is a point to the server. This is called “come back serve”, or sometimes “ghost serve”.
08. The ball is allowed to touch the finger
What happens if a ping pong ball hits your finger or hand? If the ball touches your PADDLE hand and is otherwise legal, there is no rule violation and play continues. The inclusion of full fingers and hand area below the wrist is not allowed.
But what if the ball hits another player during a ping pong rally? Your non-paddling hand should not make contact with the ball for any reason. It gives your opponent a point. But if your opponent’s stroke flies over your side of the table and hits you or your paddle, you still win the point.
08. The non-paddling hand is forbidden to touch the table
Your paddle hand (for example, after returning a short serve) or other body parts may come into contact with the ball or table. But the non-paddling (freehand) hand must not touch the table surface. This is your opponent’s point if the table shifts from your touch during a rally.
09. Bounce on the Edge
A legitimate serve or hit may hit the top edge of the horizontal table top, even if it bounces sideways. The vertical sides of the table are not part of the playing surface. If the ball bounces up, the server wins the point. If the ball touches the rim but falls down, the server loses the point.
10. “Honor System” for Disagreements
If no umpire is present and the players dispute during a call-off, then the honor system (or unwritten rules) applies and they must agree or pass the point. A tough but fair game of ping pong. Keep it like this!
Sources
2/ https://pingsunday.com/the-top-10-most-basic-rule-in-table-tennis/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]