The top 10 most basic rules in table tennis • PingSunday

Let us help you resolve those garage or workplace conflicts using the Official table tennis rules. Coach EmRatThich resumes the most basic rules in table tennis with the official ITTF regulations. This list is not exhaustive, but these are common points of disagreement between players. These Official Table Tennis Rules can help you keep track of what you’re doing, not only in a friendly match, but also in an official competition.

Here are the top 10 Most Basic Official Rules at table tennis.

01 The game ends at 11 points

A game is 11 points. A two point win is required. A game can have 3 to 7 matches.

02 Exchange service at two points

Each side of the table serves two points alternately. EXCEPT: After 10-10 (two), the service changes. Can you lose table tennis? Yes! Serving at Game Point has no special rules.

03 Serve the ball upright

How do you serve in table tennis? Hold the ball behind the table with your open hand. throw at at least 6 (or 16 cm) straight up and down. It should bounce on both sides of the table. NOTE: If the server misses or mishits the ball, it counts as the receiver’s point.

04 The service can land anywhere

The ball can fall anywhere on your or your opponent’s table. In such a case you win the point. It can also bounce twice on your opponent’s side, or even hit the edge.

05 A serve that hits the net is replayed

Can a ball hit the net? It is legal to touch the top of the net during a rally if it legitimately touches the net. A service that hits the net along the way is a let service. If the serve is “let”, it must be played again, the point is not counted. This can happen indefinitely.

06 No volleys at table tennis

You can’t hit the ball until it bounces. New. You can volley the ball in tennis (hit the ball before it bounces on your side of the net). In table tennis this costs you a point.

NOTE: A ball that flies past your end of the table and hits you or your paddle is still a point.

07. A ball bouncing off the net is a point

With a heavy underspin, a rally or serve ball that hits the opponent’s side of the table but bounces off the net is a point to the server. This is called “come back serve”, or sometimes “ghost serve”.

08. The ball is allowed to touch the finger

What happens if a ping pong ball hits your finger or hand? If the ball touches your PADDLE hand and is otherwise legal, there is no rule violation and play continues. The inclusion of full fingers and hand area below the wrist is not allowed.

But what if the ball hits another player during a ping pong rally? Your non-paddling hand should not make contact with the ball for any reason. It gives your opponent a point. But if your opponent’s stroke flies over your side of the table and hits you or your paddle, you still win the point.

08. The non-paddling hand is forbidden to touch the table

Your paddle hand (for example, after returning a short serve) or other body parts may come into contact with the ball or table. But the non-paddling (freehand) hand must not touch the table surface. This is your opponent’s point if the table shifts from your touch during a rally.

09. Bounce on the Edge

A legitimate serve or hit may hit the top edge of the horizontal table top, even if it bounces sideways. The vertical sides of the table are not part of the playing surface. If the ball bounces up, the server wins the point. If the ball touches the rim but falls down, the server loses the point.

10. “Honor System” for Disagreements

If no umpire is present and the players dispute during a call-off, then the honor system (or unwritten rules) applies and they must agree or pass the point. A tough but fair game of ping pong. Keep it like this!